Nanalysis Scientific Corp. announces that CEO Sean Krakiwsky will present at NobleCon18, Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida on Wed, April 22 nd 2022 at 12:30 PM ET in Seminole Ballroom B. There is also the opportunity to meet with Mr. Krakiwsky at his breakout sessions scheduled for Wed, April 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET at Table 11, ...

NSCI:CA