Nanalysis and QUAD Systems Launch Full 400MHz High Field System

Nanalysis Collaborated on and Supplies Key Components of the System

Team will be Presenting and Debuting system at ENC 2023

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications announces that QUAD Systems will debuting the new 400MHz High Field NMR system in collaboration with Nanalysis at the Experimental Nuclear Magnetic Resonance conference  (ENC 2023) at the Asilomar Hotel & Conference Center, Pacific Grove, California on April 16-20 th .  Nanalysis collaborated and provides the console as one of the key components for this new system.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

"We are excited to see this key component debuting at ENC, the premier conference for NMR Research," said Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "This product line enables QUAD Systems to expand and move up market into the High Field NMR space.  With this system, all routine applications can be covered. Together with QUAD we have now formally started to compete for market share in the established billion dollar per year high field NMR market, which is highly synergistic with our efforts to grow the burgeoning market for portable low field NMR spectroscopy. Together with QUAD Systems, we are leading innovation in our space and democratizing NMR."

Klemens Kessler , founder and CEO of Quad Systems AG states: "ENC is the most important conference in our space, and we are excited to be unveiling our full product capabilities to global NMR thought leaders in Monterrey California this week. With our product innovations, we aim to provide our customers in the field of high-resolution NMR spectroscopy a suitable system solution."

For more information regarding ENC 2023 visit: https://www.enc-conference.org/Conference-2023 , under Nanalysis or Quad Systems.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (KPrime), the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares. Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

About Quad Systems AG

QUAD Systems employs world-leading technologies to develop, manufacture and integrate NMR spectrometer components for research and science. We continually champion what NMR spectroscopy can do for for the customer, with guaranteed deliverables to match customers individual specifications. Based in Zurich, Switzerland , QUAD Systems is led by high field NMR experts with combined experience of over 100 years: https://quadsystems.tech/

