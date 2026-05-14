NACCO INDUSTRIES INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 4%

NACCO INDUSTRIES INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 4%

- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2625 per share, which represents a 4% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.2525 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $1.05 per share.

"This dividend increase reflects our confidence in the Company's trajectory, disciplined capital allocation and ongoing commitment to returning cash to shareholders while investing in the long-term growth of our business," said J.C. Butler, President and CEO of NACCO Industries. "We have increased our dividend each year since 1956, with the exception of resets in 2012 and 2017 in connection with strategic business spinoffs. This increase extends our long-standing record of delivering reliable, steadily increasing returns to shareholders."

Forward-looking Statements Disclaimer

The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Among the factors that could cause plans, actions and results to differ materially from current expectations are, without limitation: (1) a significant reduction in demand by the Company's customers, (2) changes in the prices of hydrocarbons, particularly diesel fuel, natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil as a result of factors such as OPEC and/or government actions, geopolitical developments, economic conditions and regulatory changes, as well as supply and demand dynamics, (3) weather conditions, extended power plant outages, liquidity events or other events that would change the level of customers' coal or aggregates requirements, (4) changes to or termination of customer or other third-party contracts, or a customer or other third party default under a contract, (5) changes in development plans by third-party lessees of the Company's mineral interests, (6) failure or delays by the Company's lessees in achieving expected production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons; the availability and cost of transportation and processing services in the areas where the Company's oil and gas reserves are located; and the ability of lessees to obtain capital or financing needed for well-development operations and leasing and development of oil and gas reserves on federal lands, (7) any customer's premature facility closure or extended project development delay, (8) federal and state legislative and regulatory actions affecting fossil fuels, (9) supply chain disruptions, including price increases and shortages of parts and materials, inclusive of tariff effects, (10) failure to obtain adequate insurance coverages at reasonable rates, (11) changes in tax laws or regulatory requirements, including the elimination of, or reduction in, the percentage depletion tax deduction, changes in mining or power plant emission regulations and health, safety or environmental legislation, (12) impairment charges, (13) changes in costs related to geological and geotechnical conditions, repairs and maintenance, new equipment and replacement parts, fuel or other similar items, (14) equipment problems that could affect deliveries to customers, (15) changes in the costs to reclaim mining areas, (16) costs to pursue and develop new mining, mitigation, oil and gas and power generation development opportunities and other value-added service opportunities, (17) the ability to successfully evaluate investments and achieve intended financial results in new business and growth initiatives, (18) disruptions from natural or human causes, including severe weather, accidents, fires, earthquakes and terrorist acts, any of which could result in suspension of operations or harm to people or the environment, and (19) the ability to attract, retain, and replace workforce and administrative employees.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

****

2025 Logo (PRNewsfoto/NACCO Industries)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-increases-dividend-by-4-302771616.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NACCO Industries Inc.NCnyse:ncindustrial metals investing
NC
The Conversation (0)
NACCO Industries Inc.

NACCO Industries Inc.

Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce recently received assay results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Silver Hill Project, located approximately 15km south of Lexington, NC. Drill hole SH26-08... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Metalsource Mining Intersects 48.04 g/t AuEq over 12.62m, Including 210.72 g/t AuEq over 2.74m, Extends Mineralization down Dip 195m, Continues to Expand Gold, Silver and Base Metal Mineralization

RETRANSMISSION: Metalsource Mining Intersects 48.04 g/t AuEq over 12.62m, Including 210.72 g/t AuEq over 2.74m, Extends Mineralization down Dip 195m, Continues to Expand Gold, Silver and Base Metal Mineralization

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce recently received assay results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Silver Hill Project, located approximately 15km south of Lexington, NC. SH26-07 intercepted... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Intersects 48.04 g/t AuEq over 12.62m, Including 210.72 g/t AuEq over 2.74m, Extends Mineralization down Dip 195m, Continues to Expand Gold, Silver and Base Metal Mineralization

Metalsource Mining Intersects 48.04 g/t AuEq over 12.62m, Including 210.72 g/t AuEq over 2.74m, Extends Mineralization down Dip 195m, Continues to Expand Gold, Silver and Base Metal Mineralization

Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) (the "Company" or "Metalsource") is pleased to announce recently received assay results from ongoing exploration drilling at the Silver Hill Project, located approximately 15km south of Lexington, NC. - YouTube youtube.com... Keep Reading...
EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

EnerCom Opens Registration for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference August 17-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado

Investors are encouraged to register for EnerCom Denver The Energy Investment Conference featuring a broad group of public and private energy companiesSponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking to increase their market presence DENVER, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom,... Keep Reading...
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

Smackover Lithium Concludes National Environmental Policy Act Review for South West Arkansas Project with Finding of No Significant Impact

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Appoints HY Lee to Advisory Board and Grant Tanaka as Corporate Secretary

battery metals investing

Germany's BGR Assesses NextSource Materials' Molo Graphite Mine as Part of Federal Critical Minerals Study

base metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 21st

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Graduates to OTCQX Best Market as Company Advances Silver-Gold-Critical Minerals Project Toward Maiden NI 43-101 Resource Estimate

precious metals investing

NevGold Intercepts Consistent Oxide Antimony-Gold Mineralization in All Drillholes From Historic Crushed Leach Pad Including 0.32% Antimony And 0.39 g/t Au Over 14.9 Meters

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel and Westwin Elements Seek to Offer Mining to Refining Solution for American Nickel Demand

precious metals investing

Summit Royalties Commences Trading on OTCQX; Other Corporate Updates