NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DUAL LISTING ON NYSE TEXAS

NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DUAL LISTING ON NYSE TEXAS

- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today the dual listing of its Class A Common Stock on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange, effective December 11, 2025. NACCO will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and will trade on NYSE Texas with the same "NC" ticker symbol.

"We are pleased to reinforce our long-standing relationship with the NYSE and deepen our commitment to the Lone Star State, a key region for natural resources and an area where we proudly operate, invest and maintain deep community ties," said J.C. Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of NACCO. "This dual listing reaffirms our support for Texas' business-friendly environment, while increasing our market visibility. We welcome the opportunity to support the state's growing capital market infrastructure as we continue to create long-term value for our shareholders."

"As a premier natural-resources provider that has been listed on the NYSE for over 60 years, we are thrilled to welcome NACCO Industries to the NYSE Texas community," said Bryan Daniel, President, NYSE Texas.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

****

2025 Logo (PRNewsfoto/NACCO Industries)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-announces-dual-listing-on-nyse-texas-302637286.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NACCO Industries Inc.NCNYSE:NCIndustrial Metals Investing
NC
The Conversation (0)
NACCO Industries Inc.

NACCO Industries Inc.

Keep Reading...
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Element 25 Limited

E25 & Nissan Chemical Corporation Complete Scoping Study for Tokyo Bay HPMSM Facility

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update regarding the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nissan Chemical Corporation (NC) and NC Tokyo Bay Corporation (NCTB) to complete a Feasibility Study (FS) into a battery grade High Purity... Keep Reading...
StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a wide zone of high-grade graphite mineralization at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. A 32-metre drill core interval from historical drill hole NAG96-17 returned an... Keep Reading...
PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with President and CEO David Elsley: Cardiol Therapeutics Enters Phase 3 Clinical Trial for CardiolRx Addressing Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

PRISM MarketView Features Q&A with President and CEO David Elsley: Cardiol Therapeutics Enters Phase 3 Clinical Trial for CardiolRx Addressing Patients with Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics President and CEO, David Elsley PRISM MarketView announces the release of an informative interview with Cardiol Therapeutics President and CEO, David Elsley, who discusses the company's lead oral drug, CardiolRx™, which is entering a late-stage Phase III clinical trial,... Keep Reading...
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 76 Day 1 on October 30 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 76 Day 1 on October 30 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 76 th Emerging Growth Conference on October 30 & 31, 2024. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Update

Trading Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Trading UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Torrent Capital Announces November Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Related News

Gold Investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

Precious Metals Investing

Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Battery Metals Investing

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Precious Metals Investing

Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed

Base Metals Investing

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Silver Investing

Steve Barton: Silver Breakout Confirmed, Next Price Target to Watch

Gold Investing

Gary Wagner: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2026, Plus Key Drivers to Watch