Murchinson Invites Fellow Nano Dimension Shareholders to an Investor Call to Discuss the Current State of the Company

It Is Time to Talk About Nano Dimension
Murchinson Ltd. (collectively with its affiliates and funds it advises and/or sub-advises, "Murchinson" or "we"), a significant shareholder with approximately 7.4% of the outstanding shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) ("Nano" or the "Company"), today announced it will host an investor conference call to discuss the Company's so-called strategic review, Chairman Bob Pons' role in the "review process," and other concerns related to the Company's business and corporate governance.
After eight months of limited progress and minimal communication from Nano regarding its strategic review, Murchinson believes shareholders deserve a constructive forum to exchange information and perspectives. We are therefore inviting fellow shareholders to join us for a virtual meeting to discuss the review process, the state of the Company and its path forward.
Additionally, Nano's May 26 press release which is riddled with numerous mischaracterizations and false statements has further reinforced our belief that the Board of Directors is tone-deaf, defensive and intent on pursuing a course of action that does not serve shareholders' best interests.
We urge fellow shareholders to recognize Nano's defensive maneuvers for what they are and to join the investor call, which will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 12:00 PM EDT. Please reach out to us at contact@murchinsonltd.com for information on how to join.
About Murchinson
Founded in 2012 and based in Toronto, Canada, Murchinson is an alternative asset management firm that serves institutional investors, family offices and qualified clients. The firm has extensive experience capturing the best returning opportunities across global markets. Murchinson's multi-strategy approach allows it to execute investments at all points in the market cycle with fluid allocation between strategies. Our team targets corporate action, distressed investing, private equity and structured finance situations, leveraging its broad market experience with a variety of specialized products and sophisticated hedging techniques to deliver alpha within a risk-averse mandate. Learn more at www.murchinsonltd.com .
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Longacre Square Partners
murchinson@longacresquare.com