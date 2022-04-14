TSX and OTCQX: MPVD Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. today announces production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine . All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Q1 Production Takeaways 1,018,722 ore tonnes mined, a 98% increase relative to last year's comparable quarter 1 707,553 ore tonnes treated, a 13% increase relative last ...

