Motorola Solutions Unveils Unified Records and Case Management Platform to Help Accelerate Case Closure

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department implementing CommandCentral RMS and Assist to inform and streamline investigations

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced CommandCentral RMS , a comprehensive records and case management solution designed to accelerate reporting and case closures by consolidating a public safety agency's records and evidence in one view. The cloud-native solution powered by the company's mission-critical AI, Assist , improves productivity in the office and field by simplifying investigative workflows, from data entry to analysis, report writing and more.

"Our priority is keeping our officers in the community, not sitting behind a desk doing paperwork," said Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "We're unifying our investigative intelligence with CommandCentral RMS and automating mundane administrative tasks with Assist to fundamentally change how our officers spend their time. Now, from the moment a 911 call comes in through to when it's being investigated, AI works in the background across our technologies to improve workflows and create efficiencies, helping us close cases faster and keep Las Vegas safer."

CommandCentral RMS accelerates case management workflows from the command center to the street. The platform integrates with the digital evidence management solution, CommandCentral DEMS , to consolidate officer reports, computer aided dispatch (CAD) data, radio and 911 audio and transcriptions, videos, field notes and witness statements. Patrol officers can use the CommandCentral Responder mobile app to securely search and add reports to CommandCentral RMS in real time, keeping them connected while remaining focused on the community.

"We designed CommandCentral RMS to be a foundational platform, powered by Assist, to accelerate investigations," said Todd Piett, senior vice president, Command Center and Cloud Solutions, Motorola Solutions. "Unifying records and automating time-intensive case management processes helps agencies resolve cases faster and bring justice to more families sooner."

Leveraging the rich data in CommandCentral RMS, Assist helps generate verified reports, create searchable transcripts and redact documents - with one agency reporting a reduction in redaction time with Assist from 35 hours to one . The company is committed to responsible innovation and has designed Assist to maintain audit logs of AI's suggestions and sources to support transparency and accountability.

CommandCentral RMS will be on display at Motorola Solutions' Summit 2026 public safety technology conference from April 20-22 in Orlando. Follow along at #MotoSolutionsSummit.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

Media Contact
Tricia Quinn
Motorola Solutions
tricia.quinn@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312-805-0133

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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