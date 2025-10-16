Motorola Solutions to Issue Third-Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on October 30

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release
Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its third-quarter 2025 earnings results after the close of the market on Thursday, October 30.
Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on October 30. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors .
About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .
