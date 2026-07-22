Motorola Solutions to Issue Second-Quarter 2026 Earnings Results on August 5

Webcast presentation by executives to follow earnings release

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) will issue its second-quarter 2026 earnings results after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 5.

Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call with financial analysts at 4 p.m. Central (5 p.m. Eastern) on August 5. The conference call will be webcast live at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors .

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer
Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

Investor Contact
Brian Piotrowski
Motorola Solutions
brian.piotrowski@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847 576 6899

Media Contact
Matt Schuler
Motorola Solutions
matt.schuler@motorolasolutions.com
+1 312-909-5234

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