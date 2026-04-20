Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Results Dates

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release first quarter 2026 earnings results on Monday, May 11th, prior to opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Monday, May 11th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results. Phone lines will then be opened to allow for questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

5369074

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.Mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Paul Massoud, CFA, 813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
media@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



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