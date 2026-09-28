Morningstar, Inc. to Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Oct. 28

Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), plans to report its third-quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. The company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to Morningstar at investors@morningstar.com.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $370 billion in assets under management and advisement (AUMA) as of June 30, 2026. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company . Follow Morningstar on LinkedIn @Morningstar.

©2026 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved.

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Stephanie Lerdall, +1 312 696-6037, Newsroom@morningstar.com

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