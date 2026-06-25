Morningstar Expands AI Integrations with Microsoft to Bring Trusted Investment Intelligence into Enterprise Workflows

Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today announced a suite of integrations with Microsoft technologies designed to bring Morningstar's trusted investment intelligence directly into AI-powered workflows used by financial services firms.
The integrations span Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot Studio, and Microsoft 365 ecosystems, enabling investment professionals to access Morningstar's analyst-driven insights and investment data within the tools they already use for research, analysis, and client servicing. Together, these capabilities are designed to help reduce the gap between data and decision-making by embedding trusted investment intelligence directly into AI-driven workflows.
"Investment teams are embracing AI to work faster and more efficiently, but trust remains essential," said Adam Wheat, chief technology officer for the Direct Platform at Morningstar. "Bringing Morningstar's data and research into Microsoft tools embeds our independent investment intelligence into the everyday workflows firms already use—helping support more informed decisions across the investment process."
Expanding Access to Morningstar Intelligence Across the Microsoft Ecosystem
Morningstar's new Microsoft 365 Copilot connector uses Model Context Protocol (MCP) to expand how its data and research can be accessed within AI-driven workflows
- Morningstar Federated Copilot Connector
The federated Copilot connector enables Morningstar data and research to surface alongside internal datasets within Microsoft tools like Copilot Chat, Copilot in Excel, and Researcher agent. Users can draw on Morningstar's data in real time for more in-depth AI-driven investment research, analysis, and reporting without switching platforms. The connector is designed to work within firms' existing security controls, helping support compliance and oversight requirements.
- Morningstar agent in Microsoft 365 Copilot
A dedicated Copilot agent allows users to surface analyst-backed information grounded in Morningstar's proprietary data and analytics. The experience is designed to support faster, more efficient workflows while maintaining the transparency and rigor that investors rely on.
- Morningstar Plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork
The Morningstar plugin for Copilot Cowork seeks to bring an expert approach to fund screening, analysis and comparison through investment research, trusted data, and proprietary analytics across global asset classes. This aims to increase transparency, accuracy, and consistency in investment workflows. Copilot Cowork extends this across the Microsoft ecosystem, providing teams with access to Morningstar insights in broader enterprise work.
Across these integrations, Morningstar expands the reach and accessibility of its insights for asset and wealth managers, advisors, and other financial services firms. These launches advance Morningstar's broader AI strategy, which is to transform the way investment intelligence is curated, delivered, and applied. The strategy is grounded in combining AI with human expertise at scale, embedding intelligence into the workflows where investment decisions happen and delivering proprietary data and insights through the platforms clients already use. Through these efforts, Morningstar aims to be the trusted foundation for investors, empowering more informed decisions grounded in independent research and insights.
"AI is transforming how financial institutions make decisions—and those decisions must be grounded in trusted, high-quality data," said Bill Borden, corporate vice president, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft. "Through our collaboration with Morningstar, we're bringing independent investment insights directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot in Excel, and other Microsoft tools—helping teams move faster and act with greater confidence."
Learn more about Morningstar Direct AI Solutions here .
About Morningstar, Inc.
Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $370 billion in AUMA as of March 31, 2026. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company . Follow Morningstar on X @MorningstarInc.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as " consider," "future," "maintain," "may," "expect," "potential," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "will," "intend," "aim," "seek," "designed," or the negative thereof, and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from what we expect. For us, these risks and uncertainties include, among other things, failing to innovate our product and service offerings or anticipate our clients' changing needs. A more complete description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Report on Form 10-K. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize, our actual future results and other future events may vary significantly from what we expect. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. You are, however, advised to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects, and about new or additional risks, uncertainties and assumptions in our filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.
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Michael Claussen, +1 312 696-6037, Newsroom@morningstar.com