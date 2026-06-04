Morningstar Credit Analytics Launches AI Access to CRE Surveillance and CMBS Analytics

New integration enables licensed users to query live deal-level credit intelligence within Anthropic's Claude using natural language
Morningstar Credit Analytics (MCA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), today announced a new AI integration designed to enable licensed users to access Morningstar Credit Analytics' commercial real estate (CRE) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) data directly within Anthropic's Claude. By integrating via Model Context Protocol (MCP), analysts can query live loan- and deal-level data using natural language questions within their AI workflows.
As AI interfaces become a primary entry point for financial research, governed access to structured institutional data is becoming critical for professional market participants. Morningstar Credit Analytics' integration aims to bring institutional credit intelligence into AI-enabled research workflows while preserving the data governance and entitlement controls already in place.
"Credit analysis has always depended on trusted data and analytical rigor. What's changing is the speed and accessibility of that analysis," said Brian Grow, president of Morningstar Credit Analytics. "By connecting our CRE and CMBS intelligence to AI tools like Claude, we can bring institutional credit intelligence directly into workflows. This is not a chatbot layered onto financial services. It's about delivering credit insights while maintaining transparency, governance, and control."
CRE Analytics, Now in Your AI Workflow
CRE Analytics is designed to give credit professionals direct access to CMBS loan performance, pool composition, and monthly surveillance data across conduit, SASB, CRE CLO, and agency structures. MCP integration brings that data directly into Claude, allowing licensed users to ask natural language questions without leaving their AI workflows.
The MCP-based architecture delivers Morningstar Credit Analytics' proprietary data within existing entitlement and access controls. Users can interact directly with the data they are licensed to access. This is designed to enable organizations to extend governed access to institutional credit intelligence into AI workflows without compromising oversight or control.
CRE Surveillance and Analytics Use Cases
Licensed users can support credit risk analysis workflows directly within Claude to:
- Query delinquency status, watchlist activity, and special servicing flags
- Retrieve CMBS deal and tranche-level analytics without leaving your AI workflow
- Conduct loan-level surveillance across conduit, SASB, CRE CLO, and agency deals
Connecting compatible AI applications to the Morningstar Credit Analytics MCP connector requires no custom engineering effort. Licensed users can connect their Claude instance to the Morningstar Credit Analytics MCP server and can begin querying immediately. Because MCP is an open standard, clients can benefit from easier future interoperability as AI platforms and workflows continue to evolve.
Part of Morningstar's Broader AI-Forward Strategy
This launch reflects Morningstar's broader strategy to be the intelligence layer for investing—the grounding source investors need for analyst-backed comprehensive ratings and insights. Morningstar seeks to enable governed access to trusted financial data across research, analytics, and credit workflows. Morningstar and PitchBook have previously introduced MCP integrations across leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Microsoft.
See Morningstar Credit Analytics AI Demo at CREFC 2026
Morningstar Credit Analytics will demonstrate the Claude integration at the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC) Annual Conference in New York, June 8–10, 2026. Attendees can schedule a live demonstration with a Morningstar Credit Analytics representative.
To learn more or request access, visit credit.morningstar.com .
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $370 billion in assets under management and advisement (AUMA) as of March 31, 2026. The Company operates through wholly- or majority-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company .Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
About Morningstar Credit
Morningstar Credit provides credit ratings, research, data, and analytics solutions that support transparency in global credit markets. Morningstar Credit includes Morningstar DBRS and Morningstar Credit Analytics. For more information, visit credit.morningstar.com .
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as " consider," "future," "maintain," "may," "expect," "potential," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "will," "intend", "aim" or the negative thereof, and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from what we expect. For us, these risks and uncertainties include, among other things, failing to innovate our product and service offerings or anticipate our clients' changing needs. A more complete description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Report on Form 10-K. If any of these risks and uncertainties materialize, our actual future results and other future events may vary significantly from what we expect. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. You are, however, advised to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects, and about new or additional risks, uncertainties and assumptions in our filings with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.
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