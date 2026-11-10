More Rockets, Faster: Lockheed Martin Reaches Major GMLRS Production Milestone

Successful ground test of new General Dynamics solid rocket motor marks another step in accelerating production.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) announced today that it has reached two major milestones in the accelerated production of GMLRS® rockets, a critical weapon for the U.S. Army and America's allies.
The company has delivered its 100,000th GMLRS rocket and is now producing nearly 14,000 rockets per year – a production rate achieved ahead of schedule as needs grow for proven, battlefield-ready systems.
Lockheed Martin also announced a major step toward strengthening America's defense industrial base. Its collaboration with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GDOTS) recently completed the first test of a new solid rocket motor for GMLRS. Continued testing is planned with motor qualification in 2027 leading to a third domestic source for a key component and helping to build resiliency in the supply chain as production continues to accelerate.
The milestones were recognized today during a ceremony in Camden, Arkansas, underscoring continued investment in U.S. military readiness, American manufacturing and the defense industrial base needed to keep America strong.
WHY IT MATTERS
GMLRS, a precision strike rocket, is combat-proven and offers low-cost, low-risk rounds that greatly reduce collateral damage and provide capability and flexibility soldiers need in the field. GMLRS are rapidly deployable and launch from M270 and HIMARS launchers.
EXPERT PERSPECTIVES
- "Today's production milestones reinforce how Lockheed Martin is delivering with urgency, investing in our supply chain and ensuring American forces have what they need, before they need it, to defend here and around the world," said Gaylia Campbell, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Tactical Missiles. "Our team is working tirelessly in close coordination with the Department of War and industry partners like General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems to meet the demand."
- "We are proud of our longstanding role supporting the GMLRS program and our contributions to this production milestone by delivering critical components, including warheads, rocket motor cases and launch pod containers," said Chris Haynes, senior vice president and general manager at GDOTS. "Additionally, the recent solid rocket motor test represents an important milestone in our collaboration with Lockheed Martin to expand solid rocket motor production capacity. Together, these efforts reflect our shared commitment to expanding domestic manufacturing capacity, strengthening the defense industrial base and ensuring U.S. and allied forces have the capabilities they need."
THE BIG PICTURE
- The GMLRS program has more than 200 suppliers in 35 states, with more than 50 designated as small businesses.
- More than 200 employees support GMLRS production in Camden. Overall, the site is hiring 50% more employees in support of accelerated production across several munitions programs including PAC-3 MSE and PrSM.
- Lockheed Martin continues to invest in employee training and hiring from local schools, including providing funding in support of an Industrial Automation and Robotics Lab within the new Defense Manufacturing Center of Excellence at SAU Tech. Additionally, a high school hiring initiative now in its fourth year has become a beacon of opportunity for the region. A record‑breaking 40+ graduating high school candidates earned full-time roles this year in support of accelerating munitions production.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at LockheedMartin.com.
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SOURCE Lockheed Martin