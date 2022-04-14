Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against: ABBVie Inc. The company, its officers, or directors misrepresented andor failed to disclose that: safety concerns about Xeljanz extended to Rinvoq and other JAK inhibitors; as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval ...

ABBV