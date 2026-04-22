Moody's Corporation Achieved Record Results For First Quarter 2026

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the first quarter 2026 and updated select metrics within its outlook for full year 2026.

The Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on the Moody's IR website at ir.moodys.com . In addition, the Earnings Release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

Teleconference Details:

Date and Time

April 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Duration

1 hour

Webcast

The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody's Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com within "Events & Presentations".

Dial In

U.S. and Canada

+1-800-715-9871

Other callers

+1-646-307-1963

Passcode

515 6491

Dial In Replay

A replay will be available immediately after the call on April 22, 2026 and until April 29, 2026.

U.S. and Canada

+1-800-770-2030

Other callers

+1-609-800-9909

Confirmation code

515 6491

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at ir@moodys.com

ABOUT Moody's
In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

Contact Us
Shivani Kak
Head of Investor Relations
Investor Relations
+1.212.553.0298
shivani.kak@moodys.com

Michael Adler
Managing Director
Corporate Communications
+1.212.553.4667
michael.adler@moodys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

moody'sMCOnyse:mcofintech investing
MCO
The Conversation (0)
Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Pegmatite, Zinc-Lead-Copper Intersects in Historic Drill Logs

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has reviewed historic drill logs recently obtained for 13 drill holes reported by American Yellowknife Mines from drilling conducted in 1951 at the MCO targets on the west side of O'Connor Lake. Slave Lake has noted that pegmatites and pegmatitic... Keep Reading...

Moody’s Corporation Updates Full Year 2020 Guidance

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) reaffirmed its full year 2020 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range of US$9.10 to US$9.30, though the firm now expects to be toward the lower end of that range. As quoted in the press release: “We are revising Moody’s Investors Service’s full year 2020 revenue... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

Standard Lithium Reaches Major Operational Milestones at Arkansas Demonstration Plant

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

Related News

energy investing

Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

precious metals investing

REPEAT - Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

precious metals investing

Silver Dollar Extends Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Investing News Network

base metals investing

Red Metal Completes LiDAR Analysis and Identifies New Exploration Targets

energy investing

Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Continues to Expand Dropkick Zone, Queensway Gold Project

gold investing

Aterian PLC: Africa-focused Critical Minerals Exploration Company