Fintech Investing News

~Montfort's TIMIA Capital and Pivot Financial book record origination and distribution of private credit financing facilities in the first half of 2022~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, today provided an update on its consolidated loan book activity for the first half of 2022. Montfort is made up of two operating entities: TIMIA Capital (TIMIA) which offers revenue-based tech loans to fast growing, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) businesses in North America and Pivot Financial (Pivot) which specializes in asset-based private credit targeting mid-market borrowers in Canada . The Company deploys funds on behalf of limited partnerships, institutions, retail investors, high net worth individuals, its management team and shareholders. The Company acquired Pivot Financial in September 2021 .

For the first half of 2022, Montfort's consolidated loan book activity included the following:

  • $54 million disbursed for both new term loans, revolving lines of credit, and follow-ons to existing term loans, representing a 6-fold increase over same period last year,
  • $40 million in loan maturities and payouts.

During the same period, Montfort reports that TIMIA's loan origination multiple, a method of measuring the efficiency of closing loan transactions with the cost to underwrite and manage the new loans, has increased to its highest level since the company was founded in 2015. This record level of efficiency is an indication of the performance of the underlying loan origination platform, driving an increase in loan origination transactions while keeping costs in check.

"TIMIA and Pivot are experiencing substantial organic growth in their respective private credit markets," said Mike Walkinshaw , CEO of TIMIA. "Our investment in both our loan origination and management platform and our people is paying off as we continue to see an acceleration in deal generation. TIMIA has generated more investment transactions in the first six months of 2022 than all of 2021. Pivot has also continued to grow organically adding over $33 million of asset-based private loans in the first half of 2022. As we execute our growth strategy we are working diligently to close two previously announced acquisitions including Brightpath Capital, one of Canada's leading private providers of residential mortgages focused on Ontario and British Columbia ."

The Company also reports that eight previously reported non-dilutive financing facilities for growing US-based SaaS companies have been paid out. The exit of these eight financings are expected to return $18.6 million of capital and generate, in addition to interest earned, a combined gain of approximately $650,000 which will positively impact the Company's consolidated results.  Pivot recorded $21.6 million in loan maturities.

The previously announced proposed acquisition of Brightpath Capital and a specialty finance company are currently subject to non-binding letters of intent. Since signing the non-binding letters of intent, the Company has undertaken due diligence and has proceeded with negotiation of definitive transaction agreements, which are expected to close in July for Brightpathand in the near term for the specialty finance company.

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the company, the Company's future financial performance and the completion of the Company's previously announced acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company; assumptions regarding the Company's ability to complete its previously announced acquisitions on terms favourable to the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to: the conditions of the proposed acquisitions not being satisfied; that the Company's proposed acquisitions will not be completed; that the targets of the Company's proposed acquisitions will not achieve their growth and profitability objectives; the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve complete the proposed transaction and achieve its objectives; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Montfort Capital Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/18/c6520.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Montfort CapitalMONT:CATSXV:MONTTech Investing
MONT:CA
Montfort Capital

Montfort Capital


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials to Participate in Energy Transition Call Series Hosted by UBS

RecycLiCo Battery Materials to Participate in Energy Transition Call Series Hosted by UBS

American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FRA:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, announced today that Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director, will participate in an energy transitional conference call series hosted by Jon Windham, CFA, UBS Alternative Energy & Environmental Services Equity Research Analyst, on Thursday, July 21st at 11:00 am ET

Mr. Meseldzija will discuss RecycLiCo Battery Material's technology and strategy in the lithium-ion battery recycling industry along with current trends, challenges, and opportunities, followed by questions from UBS call series participants.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Provides Update on June Covid-19 Testing Operations

ScreenPro Provides Update on June Covid-19 Testing Operations

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has administered approximately 21,500 Covid-19 tests for the month of June and provided testing services to twenty-three (23) film and production companies in June from some of the most prominent companies in the North American film industry.

As new details emerge about the severity of the Covid subvariants in Canada, latest information states that Ontario's Covid-19 test positivity rate grew to 13.5%. Canadian's have now entered a seventh wave and volume of testing on film sets and the community are expected to increase due to the spike of Covid cases. (Source: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/covid-19-ontario-july-7-2022-1.6513337).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Life Cycle Assessment Results for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling-Upcycling Process

LCA was Conducted in Accordance with ISO Standards and Critically Reviewed by Independent Experts

American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce the results of a life cycle assessment (LCA) completed by Minviro Ltd. ("Minviro"), a UK-based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy, on the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Opening Next B2B Ghost Kitchen in Central Taiwan Science Park

JustKitchen Opening Next B2B Ghost Kitchen in Central Taiwan Science Park

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's CTSP Location is Expected to Serve Approximately 2,000 Meals per Day, with Proximity to More Than 150 Companies With Over 50,000 Employees Overall

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northstar Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular, Date and Details of Annual General & Special Meeting and Announces Details of Long-term Incentive Plan

Northstar Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular, Date and Details of Annual General & Special Meeting and Announces Details of Long-term Incentive Plan

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") for Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 am PST ( 2:00 pm EST ). The Meeting will be held at the Company's Delta office at 7046 Brown Street, Delta, BC V4G 1G8. The Company also announces that it has filed its management information circular and proxy (the "Meeting Materials") for the Meeting on SEDAR. The Meeting Materials are also available for download from the Company's website.

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

The information circular in the Meeting Materials proposes the re-election of six directors for the ensuing year, the reappointment of the Company's auditors, and the approval of the Company's 2022 Equity Incentive Plan, including the approval of a 10% rolling plan for stock options and a fixed plan of 6,500,000 common shares for awards of restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs").

As always, the Company encourages its shareholders to vote prior to the Meeting. All proxies submitted must be received by July 26, 2022 . Your vote is important regardless of the number of common shares you own. As a Northstar shareholder, it is very important that you carefully read the Meeting Materials and vote your common shares. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone, by mail, or by any other methods listed in the form of proxy or voting instruction form included with the Meeting Materials.

Long-Term Incentive Plan

Pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan, the Company announces that it has issued an aggregate of 355,925 RSUs and 3,559,278 PSUs to officers and key employees of the Company. The RSUs and PSUs will vest as to one-third on each of June 23, 2023 , March 31, 2024 , and March 31, 2025 . Each RSU and PSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company. The number of shares earned upon the vesting of the PSUs will be determined by the performance of each individual and will be subject to approval by the Board of Directors. The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 260,854 stock options to directors, officers, and employees at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a five-year term. All options vest as to one-third on each of March 31, 2023 , 2024, and 2025.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-announces-mailing-of-management-information-circular-date-and-details-of-annual-general--special-meeting-and-announces-details-of-long-term-incentive-plan-301579244.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/04/c3738.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MicroCap Review Magazine for Q2 2022 Now Online

MicroCap Review Magazine for Q2 2022 Now Online

SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that the Q2 2022 Issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine is now available in digital format

Click here to read: MicroCap Review Q2 2022 Issue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×