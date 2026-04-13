Mitigation Resources of North America Acquires Land for a New Tennessee Mitigation Bank

Mitigation Resources of North America Acquires Land for a New Tennessee Mitigation Bank

Project Expected to Provide Mitigation Credits for 14-County Area

Mitigation Resources of North America® today announced the acquisition of 958 acres in Wilson County, Tennessee, located east of Nashville, marking a significant expansion into an area experiencing steady economic growth. This project is expected to deliver a new mitigation bank with high-quality stream and wetland mitigation credits. These credits will support continued residential, industrial and infrastructure development around greater Nashville in a 14-county area double the typical service range for similar mitigation projects.  

Mitigation Resources of North America expects its mitigation bank to deliver significant value across the region and help balance unavoidable environmental impacts from regional development projects. Mitigation banking creates a simple, responsible way to support both progress and environmental stewardship, delivering benefits that will last for generations.

"Securing this property is a transformative moment for the growth and development of our organization," said Eric Anderson, President of Mitigation Resources of North America. "This market has tremendous growth, and along with it, a significant demand for stream credits that will contribute to future profitability."

Mitigation Resources will immediately begin restoration planning and coordinating regulatory approvals, with initial credit availability anticipated in 2029.

"This is just the beginning," Anderson said. "We're proud to take this important step forward and excited about the lasting impact this project will have for decades to come. This project aligns with our strategy of building a portfolio of mitigation assets in high-growth regions that can deliver mitigation solutions to our customers."

About Mitigation Resources of North America

Mitigation Resources of North America® provides a range of ecological restoration services as a business within NACCO Natural Resources, a subsidiary of NACCO Industries® (NYSE:NC).  More information can be found at www.mitigate.pro

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources® businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

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SOURCE Mitigation Resources of North America and NACCO Industries

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