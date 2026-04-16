Mineros S.A. Updates Market on Special Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for April 30, 2026, and Confirms Successful Closing of Previously Announced Transaction

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company" ) provides an update regarding the Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled for April 30, 2026, and confirms successful closing of previously announced transaction.
Status of Corporate Evaluation
The Board of Directors and management of the Company continue their formal evaluation of a potential corporate re-domiciliation or related reorganization. This comprehensive assessment involves the analysis of legal, fiscal, regulatory, and operational implications across multiple jurisdictions.
As of this date, the Board's internal investigations and due diligence processes remain ongoing. Consequently, no final determination has been made to proceed with a reorganization, and no Management Information Circular will be delivered to shareholders.
Procedural Requirements and Meeting Logistics
The convening of the Meeting on April 30, 2026, was necessitated by specific regulatory and corporate law frameworks. Under applicable law, the Company's audited financial statements as of December 31, 2025, serve as the formal basis for any potential merger. To use these statements, a shareholders' meeting must be convened within a strictly prescribed period following the fiscal year-end.
The Meeting was therefore called on a precautionary basis to preserve procedural flexibility and ensure compliance with these statutory timelines, independent of the final status of the Board's evaluation. Accordingly, no statutory merger for the purpose of re-domiciliation will be put forward to shareholders at this time.
Successful Closing of the Acquisition of AngloGold Ashanti Colombia S.A.S.
Mineros is pleased to announce that, on April 13, 2026, it successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of AngloGold Ashanti Colombia S.A.S., from a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti PLC pursuant to the definitive agreement entered into on March 7, 2026. Through this transaction, which was completed on the previously announced terms, Mineros has added to its portfolio an exploration-stage gold project located in the municipality of Cajamarca, Department of Tolima, Colombia.
As noted in the Company's March 9, 2026 announcement, Mineros intends to initiate a collaborative process with local stakeholders to define a new project identity, including a new name, as part of its commitment to aligning development pathways with local priorities. Any advancement of the project remains contingent upon achieving regulatory clarity, environmental authorization, and meaningful community consensus.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has received an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to TSX-listed issuers. Compliance with such requirements would conflict with Colombian laws and regulations, which require directors to be elected from a slate of nominees under an electoral quotient system. Additional details are available in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, accessible on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the evaluation of a potential re-domiciliation or corporate reorganization, the possible structure and timing of any such transaction, the holding of the Meeting, and related approvals and processes.
Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.
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For Further Information, Please Contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co