Mineros S.A. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX: MNSAF, BVC: MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") announces that has received acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") of the Company's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the " NCIB "). Shareholders approved resolutions relating to the NCIB at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on July 14, 2026.
Mineros' board of directors believes that the NCIB represents an appropriate and desirable use of its available liquidity to increase shareholder value and is in the best interests of Mineros and its shareholders.
Under the NCIB, the Company may purchase, at its discretion and in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, during the period commencing on July 17, 2026, and ending on the earlier of (i) July 16, 2027, and (ii) the date on which the Company has purchased 14,639,683 common shares, representing 5% of the 292,793,666 common shares issued and outstanding on the date the TSX approved the NCIB, which is the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased under the NCIB. Purchases under the NCIB will be made on the open market through the facilities of TSX, other designated exchanges and/or alternative Canadian trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted by the applicable securities regulator. Daily purchases under the NCIB will be limited to 81,220 common shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of 324,881 common shares on the TSX for the six months ended June 30, 2026. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by management of the Company, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSX.
CIBC World Markets Inc. (" CIBC Capital Markets ") has been retained to act as the designated broker to make purchases of Mineros' common shares under the NCIB. Mineros has established an automatic share purchase plan (the "ASPP") in connection with the NCIB, under which CIBC Capital Markets may, subject to certain pre-established criteria, purchase common shares in accordance with the NCIB, TSX rules and applicable securities laws, including at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed trading blackout periods. The ASPP is effective as of the commencement of the NCIB.
Mineros may suspend or discontinue purchases under the NCIB at any time, subject to applicable securities laws, TSX requirements and the terms of the ASPP. Decisions regarding any purchases under the NCIB will depend on factors such as market conditions and the prevailing share price. The NCIB will be funded from the occasional reserve approved at the special meeting held on July 14, 2026
Although Mineros intends to make purchases under the NCIB, there can be no assurance that any such purchases will be completed. The actual number of common shares to be repurchased, the timing of such repurchases and the price at which the common shares will be repurchased will depend on future market conditions. Common shares purchased under the NCIB will be withdrawn from circulation and held in treasury.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile and an exploration project in the Tolima department, near Cajamarca, Colombia.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the commencement of the NCIB, the number of common shares that may be repurchased under the NCIB, and the timing and price of such repurchases, and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.
Forward-looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.
For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and at SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
The Company cautions that the foregoing lists of important assumptions and factors are not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information contained herein. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
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For Further Information, please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Camilo Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (604) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co