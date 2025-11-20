Mineros Joins MSCI Colombia Small Cap Index

Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX: MNSAF, BVC: MINEROS) ("Mineros" or the "Company") today announced that it is to be included in the MSCI Colombia Small Cap Index, effective on November 30, 2025, as part of the index provider's most recent rebalancing.
This significant milestone recognizes the Company's sustained market performance and improvements in liquidity and market capitalization on the Colombian Stock Exchange ("BVC"). Inclusion in this widely recognized index is expected to generate immediate and long-term benefits for Mineros and its shareholders.
"We are very pleased with our inclusion in the MSCI Colombia Small Cap Index," said Daniel Henao, CEO of Mineros. "This milestone is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the Mineros team, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to them and to our shareholders for their continued trust and support in this journey. This inclusion is a validation of the value Mineros has created and the strong performance of our stock over the past year. Being part of the index enhances our market relevance, not only locally but also globally, as funds that track the index will now gain exposure to Mineros shares."
Mineros is the top performing stock on the BVC for the second consecutive year. Its year-to-date total return is 249% as of market close on November 19, 2025. Mineros also achieved a total return of 131% in 2024. The Company anticipates that the addition to the MSCI Colombia Small Cap Index will positively impact the stock through greater market awareness, improved liquidity and wider ownership of the stock.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region. The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For over 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.
Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS". Mineros shares also trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market, symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form, available on the Company's website at https://www.mineros.com.co/ and from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120403672/en/
For further information, please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
(+57) 574 266 5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co