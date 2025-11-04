Mineros Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company" ) announces that it plans to release its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after the market's close. Senior management will host a conference call Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 9:00 AM Colombian Time (9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time).
Please register here to join us.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region.
The board of directors and management of Mineros have extensive experience in mining, corporate development, finance and sustainability. Mineros has a long track record of maximizing shareholder value and delivering solid annual dividends. For over 50 years Mineros has operated with a focus on safety and sustainability at all its operations.
Mineros' common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MSA", and on the Colombia Stock Exchange under the symbol "MINEROS". Mineros shares also trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form, available on the Company's website at https://www.mineros.com.co/ and from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104253652/en/
For further information, please contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
(+57) 574 266 5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co