MIDNIGHT WITCH CHARON DESCENDS FROM THE COSMOS IN VINDICTUS

Charon's arrival brings charm, destruction and out-of-this-world rewards

The midnight witch, Charon, is now available to play in Nexon's fantasy MMORPG Vindictus making her the 22nd hero to enter the game. Little is known about the mysterious magician except her mission to find the "Truth" upon arriving in Colhen. Despite her cold disposition, she scours the battlefield looking for people to save. Her floating vessel, Orbis, accompanies her through battle, releasing powerful spells.

The midnight witch, Charon, in Nexon's fantasy MMORPG Vindictus

Exclusive Weapon

Orbis, Charon's personal companion, can harness a stream of mana through the runes engraved on it, releasing destructive spells. Players can also manipulate spells in multiple ways by spending MP to overcharge the Orbis.

Exclusive Equipment

  • Laniakea – Special equipment that improves the mobility that every magician needs. Charon's "Laniakea" armor accentuates her magic symbols in combat.
  • Shiny Stania – Based on traditional witches' garb, Charon's "Shiny Stania" armor combines the attire of Charon's mother, Luchia, with her own unique flair.

Skills

  • Dark Matter – Dark Matter combines the Orbis rune symbols to release a flow of powerful magic. This discharged energy reaches forward, attacking a large area. Charon can manipulate mana to use Dark Matter in various ways.
  • Crescent Nova – Crescent Nova spreads Orbis out like a bow, projecting destructive missiles toward the enemy for continuous damage.
  • Singularity – Singularity pushes Orbis to its limits, opening a black hole that traps enemies, dealing increased damage. Charon can explode the singularity before it vanishes.
  • Apocalypse – As her ultimate attack, Charon can condense the enemy's space-time.

Special Event

To celebrate Charon's arrival to the Vindictus universe, Nexon is hosting "Charon's Celebratory Package Event." This in-game event for players with a level 10 Charon or above takes place now through Tuesday, Feb. 14 . Throughout this event, players can receive Charon's Outfit Set Destiny Box, the title of "The First Charon," an Unlimited Inner Armor Pass (30 days) and a Storage Chest Expansion Ticket. Details on each event item can be found here .

Charon teaser clip: [ LINK ]

More information about Charon's debut can be found on the official website.

About NEXON Co. Ltd. NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) is a worldwide leader in free-to-play online and mobile games. Founded in Korea in 1994, Nexon developed one of the world's first graphics-based massively multiplayer online games. Nexon also pioneered the concept of microtransactions and the free-to-play business model, setting a new standard in which play is free, and users have the option to purchase in-game items to enhance their experience. Nexon currently services nearly 100 titles in more than 190 countries. The Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and its shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Press Contacts for Nexon Co. Ltd.:

Brooke Poulin / Sophie Pappalau
Wonacott Communications, LLC
nexonkr@wonacottpr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/midnight-witch-charon-descends-from-the-cosmos-in-vindictus-301725535.html

SOURCE NEXON

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

IGT and Greentube Sign Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement for Remote Game Server

Combined Remote Game Server patent portfolio offers compelling technologies for digital and social gaming

Remote Game Server patents can be sublicensed to third parties to advance innovation in the gaming industry

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Dot City Gaming signs PGA Golf pro Kyle Schulte to new esports division

Esports team Dot City Gaming, a subsidiary of GamerSaloon.com, is pleased to announce the signing of Kyle Schulte a PGA Golf professional and top competitor in PGA Tour 2K23. Kyle will be competing and streaming at the highest level in the game, while creating new tournaments for the golf community.

Kyle is a PGA Class A golf professional, having been a member of the PGA of America for the past 3 years . He played NCAA Division 2 collegiate golf at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith . From the greens to the Playstation, Kyle has several TGC tour wins and is currently on the Platinum tour of TGC, the popular competitive society in 2K's golf franchise.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Web3 RPG Guild of Guardians Reveals Exclusive Esports-Themed Collectibles

The world's top esports teams, such as Cloud9, Fnatic, NAVI, Ninjas in Pyjamas, NRG, SK Gaming, T1, and Team Liquid, have lent their brands' likeness to create a truly unique web3 experience in Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians (GOG), a mobile squad-based action RPG game published by Immutable Games Studio, have announced the next step in their partnership with the world's leading esports organizations, including NAVI, T1, NRG, and others, which will introduce 16 exclusive esports-themed Guardians to the game.

"This is a one-of-a-kind partnership that brings together the top esports teams and their fans from around the world, and introduces them to the Guild of Guardians ecosystem to players in an intimate and seamless way," said Chief Studio Officer for Immutable Games Studio, Justin Hulog . "By leveraging web3-native gameplay mechanics and technology, we can offer fans a different way to engage with their favorite teams, thanks to the utility and digital ownership rights provided by these next-gen collectibles."

Each of GOG's eight partner esports teams — Cloud9, Fnatic, NAVI, Ninjas in Pyjamas, NRG, SK Gaming, T1, and Team Liquid — will be represented by two different in-game Guardians, obtainable in the form of non- fungible tokens (NFTs), amounting to 16 in total. Eight of the new collectibles will be available for purchase exclusively while another eight Guardians will be available by playing the game.

"It's exciting to have some of the most renowned esports brands deeply integrated into a game like Guild of Guardians. This offers a great opportunity by enabling closer interactions between fans and teams, and we can't wait to see more possibilities like this emerge in the future," noted Pietro Fringuelli , chairman of the executive board of The World Esports Association (WESA).

Bo Kryne, VP of Product at Team Liquid said: "There are two factors that convince us Guild of Guardians is the right opportunity for Team Liquid. The ecosystem health of IMX creates the conditions for a long and meaningful partnership for us - something that Liquid is very keen on as we only believe in projects that offer lasting value for their users.

The second factor is the approach to the development of GOG - ultimately what we are endorsing and promoting to our audience is a game title that puts gameplay and quality of the product first. Team Liquid is not interested in participating in speculative crypto projects that impersonate as video games, only to extract resources from their player base and benefit a small group of token holders. We are happy to see that Guild of Guardians is developed as a high quality game first and foremost and ultimately that is the main reason for us entering this partnership."

Starting on February 8, 2023 at 6:00pm US EST , players will be able to buy special "summons" to receive a random tradeable Guardian of Legendary rarity that is a part of the special Early Adopters collection. Each of these summons — 16,000 in total — will be available for purchase until February 15 at 8:00pm US EST or as long as supply lasts. Guardians will be playable in Guild of Guardians after the Alpha release.

Another eight digital collectible characters modeled after the partner teams will be earnable by playing the game and won't ever be available for sale.

The new Guardians will offer owners a wide range of utility with both in-game and out-of-game benefits, from playable, in-game experiences to early access to leaderboards and token rewards and generous prize pools, which will be rolled out in a series of phases.

  • Phase 1: IP Integration - Guardians will natively be integrated into the GOG universe via playable characters after the Alpha release, with unique synergies for using certain combinations of Guardians in the same squad. Owning an esports hero will make it easier to earn additional esports content that is introduced in the future - such as team pets.
  • Phase 2: Leaderboard Competitions - Guild of Guardians will introduce a  democratized esports system where anyone can participate and compete for leaderboard rewards as both individual players and guilds.
  • Phase 3: New Game Modes - Esports NFT holders will also gain access to special in-game rewards, unique synergies for using certain combinations of Guardians in the same squad, and out-of-game rewards such as unique merch opportunities and VIP access to upcoming events.

Announced last fall, the partnership signifies the largest web3 partnership within the esports community to date. Esports continues to increase in popularity with a projected revenue of $1 billion USD for the first time in 2022 and an estimated 29.6 million monthly viewers, an 11.5 percent increase from 2021.

For more information on Guild of Guardians please visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com/

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players summon guardians, join a guild, and defend Elderym in this revolutionary fantasy game. High-quality gameplay, graphics, mechanics, and a sustainable rewards system alongside an active, contributing community makes Guild of Guardians one of the most highly anticipated web3 games since its development began in March 2021 . Today, GOG has over 1 million pre-registrations, with Android and iOS releases coming later this year. For more information visit: https://www.guildofguardians.com/

About Immutable Games Studio

Immutable Games Studio is the global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Having pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained and currently building the multiplayer mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Immutable Games Studio is part of The Immutable Group, a global blockchain technology company advancing the next generation of web3 gaming and bringing asset ownership to millions through the power of immutable NFTs.

About WESA

Founded in 2016, The World Esports Association (WESA) is the result of joint efforts between industry-leading professional esports teams and ESL, an ESL FACEIT Group brand. Similar to traditional sports associations, WESA is an open and inclusive organization that will further professionalize esports by introducing elements of player representation, standardized regulations, and revenue shares for teams. WESA serves as a single point of contact for publishers to support and amplify the sustainable growth of esports.

About Cloud9

Founded in 2013, Cloud9 has grown to become one of the most recognizable esports organizations in the world. With championships industry-wide, unmatched viewership hours, and extensive benefits packages for players and staff, Cloud9 prides itself on being the best in all categories. At this time, Cloud9 fields professional teams in League of Legends, VALORANT, CS:GO, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and Teamfight Tactics. To find more information about Cloud9, visit https://www.cloud9.gg .

About Fnatic:

Fnatic is a global Esports performance brand headquartered in London . It is laser-focused on leveling up gamers, thanks to its digital ecosystem and physical products. Founded in 2004 by Sam Mathews , Fnatic teams have since claimed more than 200 championships across 30 different games and are one of the most successful esports brands of all time. Beyond winning prestigious championships, Fnatic's mission is to be the flagship brand for performance. Fnatic is the channel through which the most forward-thinking brands communicate with Gen-Z and Millenials. It delivers industry-leading content, experiences and activations through its offices and facilities in cities between London and Tokyo . For more information, visit Fnatic.com.

About NAVI

NAVI ( Natus Vincere ) is one of the leading esports clubs in the world, founded on December 17th, 2009 , in Kyiv . During its long history, the club has represented 24 disciplines and won over $18,000,000 in prize money. NAVI became champions of The International in 2011, the major-tournament PGL Major Stockholm 2021, and has won over 100 gold medals across over 250 championships. NAVI has gained more than 17M fans on social media and YouTube. In 2020 and 2021, the club became the world's second most-watched esport organization.

About Ninjas in Pyjamas:

Ninjas in Pyjamas is one of the most global esports organizations in the world with esports operations across the strongest gaming regions, including the Americas, Europe , and Asia . Born in 2000, we have pioneered the esports scene since its inception. We earned our stripes by competing at the very top level across almost a dozen game titles and we never lose — we only win or learn. Our vision is to bring gaming culture to a world without boundaries.

About NRG

NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company headquartered in Los Angeles, California . Founded in 2016, NRG has embodied competitive esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade. Known for championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content, NRG is one of the most-watched organizations in the world on Twitch and YouTube, and the most watched org across platforms in North America for 2021.

About SK Gaming

For all those who are passionate about gaming, SK Gaming offers an inspirational approach and one clear vision: Anyone, and really anyone , can achieve anything in life. Starting out as "Schroet Kommando" in 1997, the company has pioneered the esports industry with numerous innovations and created iconic legends like the famed Swedish Counter-Strike team, Quake superstar rapha, the FIFA twins, its long-standing Warcraft III division, the Brazilian Global Offensive heroes or the Clash Royale GOAT Morten. More than 75 major championship titles across many disciplines are part of the company's success story.

As a first-mover, values like dedication, endurance, team spirit and hard work are at the center of SK Gaming's brand promise. Likewise, having fun, making friends and challenging each other are vital to the company's approach. SK Gaming puts a strong focus on being open to change, on having aspirations in life and on supporting each other. And on striving for excellence. Always.

About T1 Entertainment & Sports

T1 Entertainment & Sports is an award-winning global esports and gaming organization. Fielding professional rosters in League of Legends (LoL), VALORANT and Super Smash Bros. T1 LoL team has won three World Championship, two MSI and eleven LCK titles, making it the most successful team of all time. For more information on T1, visit www.t1.gg

About Team Liquid

Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and has evolved into one of the leading international multigame esports teams with training centers in Utrecht , São Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles, California . Team Liquid has over 120 athletes competing across 16 distinct games, including all major esports titles, such as VALORANT, Rocket League, DOTA 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and more. Led by Co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens , Team Liquid is the most successful esports team in the Western market in terms of competitive achievement and fan engagement across multiple games.

Immutable Games Studio Logo (PRNewsfoto/Immutable Games Studio)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/web3-rpg-guild-of-guardians-reveals-exclusive-esports-themed-collectibles-301724738.html

SOURCE Immutable Games Studio

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Swarmio Media Completes Integration of GCash, the Leading Digital Wallet in the Philippines, into its Ember Gaming and Esports Platform

Integration allows gamers in the Philippines to purchase in-game digital content and products in the Globe Gamer Grounds platform using trusted GCash application

  • GCash is a cashless mobile banking system that is the preferred digital wallet in the Philippines , with an average of 60 million users in the region in 2022, accounting for 83% of the adult population 1 .

  • The integration of GCash into Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform will allow gamers in the Philippines to use the GCash digital wallet to purchase unique digital content and products through the Ember platform's online store.

  • Digital wallets or e-wallets have become the leading form of payment for e-commerce transactions in Asia , accounting for 68.5% of all e-commerce transactions in the APAC region in 2021 2 .

  • Digital wallets are also the preferred method of online payment for game publishers, thus the integration with GCash unlocks the potential for cross-promotion and marketing opportunities with game publishers in the future.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, announces it has integrated the GCash digital wallet system ("GCash") into the Company's Swarmio Pay fintech solution ("Swarmio Pay"). GCash is owned by Mynt, a subsidiary of Globe Telecom Inc., ("Globe") Swarmio's strategic telco distribution partner in the Philippines . This integration gives gamers using the Ember platform in the Philippines launched regionally under the brand name "Globe Gamer Grounds" in partnership with Globe, the option to purchase in-game digital content, products, skins and accessories using the trusted and popular GCash digital wallet.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

MAG Interactive AB publishes Interim Report September - November 2022/2023

MAG reached its highest quarterly revenues yet; net sales grew by 39% to 97 MSEK and ARPDAU increased 38% compared to the same quarter the previous year. Investments in User Acquisition grew to a record 51 MSEK.

Summary of the period September 2022 November 2022 :

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Web3 gaming platform, Intella X developed by NEOWIZ, raises $12M in anticipation of its upcoming launch on Polygon

- One of South Korea's leading game giants, NEOWIZ, has announced that it has successfully raised $12M in private funding for its Web3 gaming platform, Intella X, in anticipation of its upcoming launch on Polygon.

Intella X, an upcoming Web3 gaming platform on Polygon announces its key investors.

The raise included over +20 investors from various sectors and includes notable partners such as Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Planetarium, Big Brain Holdings, Global Coin Research, Crit Ventures , JoyCity, Pearl Abyss, XL Games, and WEMIX.

As the next-generation Web3 gaming platform, Intella X's mission is to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 through unique platform protocols, services, and games.

" Develop and Earn ", and "Contribute-Play and Earn"

What sets Intella X apart from its competitors is that the platform perpetually rewards the contributors of its ecosystem (i.e Game developers and users) with its native platform token, the Intella X token through its unique, rewarding service protocol, 'Proof of Contribution'.

Furthermore, the platform also redistributes shares of its revenue back to the contributors through its unique decentralized revenue distribution protocol to further exercise the fundamental values of Web3.

In combination with its one-of-a-kind service protocols and wide genres of games in its 2023 lineup, the platform offers additional features in an effort to remove high-entry barriers and to improve user experience in Web3.  From streamlined wallet creation to implementation of meta transactions, Intella X has set its mission on providing high-quality games and user-friendly environment to accelerate mass adoption.

Intella X is set to launch on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 along with its proprietary Web3 wallet, DEX (Decentralized Exchange), NFT marketplace, launchpad, and games.

Follow Intella X socials for news and announcements.

Homepage - https://www.intellax.io
Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamIntella
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ATbzFeM4C4
Medium - https://medium.com/@intellax

About NEOWIZ
Established in 1997, NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660) is a considered pioneer and one of the leading game companies in Korea. The company has successfully published a wide variety of PC and mobile games through https://www.pmang.com/ since 2003 and has also co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/web3-gaming-platform-intella-x-developed-by-neowiz-raises-12m-in-anticipation-of-its-upcoming-launch-on-polygon-301724061.html

SOURCE NEOWIZ Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/17/c1003.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

