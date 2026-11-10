Midland, in Partnership With Fresnillo, Commences an Airborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey on the La Peltrie Project

Midland, in Partnership With Fresnillo, Commences an Airborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey on the La Peltrie Project

Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of an airborne gravity gradiometer geophysical survey on the La Peltrie project, in northern Abitibi in the Detour area. The La Peltrie project is operated by Fresnillo Canada ("Fresnillo"), is owned 50% by Fresnillo and 50% by Midland, and consists of 540 exclusive exploration rights ("EER") covering an area of 291 square kilometres.

Highlights:

  • Start of a 5,165 line-kilometres airborne gravity gradiometer survey on the La Peltrie project, covering the entire project, including the 2022-2023 Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization intersected by drilling (see press release by Midland dated January 23, 2024).

The airborne gravity gradiometer geophysical survey will be conducted by XCalibur using their FALCON AGG system for a total of 5,165-line kilometres and covering entirely the project, including the 2022-2023 copper-gold-silver-molybdenum ("Cu-Au-Ag-Mo") mineralization intersected by drilling (see press release by Midland dated January 23, 2024). High-resolution magnetic data collection is included in the system. The objective of this survey is to refine the geological and structural knowledge of the project by having a better understanding of the bedrock geology underlying important areas of glacial deposit cover. The gravity gradiometer survey detects differences in rock density and can potentially map the lithological packages present on the project.

This survey will provide further geological data which will be used to generate new exploration targets in the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization area, and also for gold at the project scale. Results are pending.

La Peltrie Project

The La Peltrie project is located 15 kilometres southeast of Agnico Eagle's Zone 58N gold deposit and approximately 25 kilometres west of the former Selbaie mine. The 2022 Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization intersected by drilling was extended in 2023 (see press release by Midland dated January 23, 2024). In 2024, a MMI soil sampling program totalizing 768 samples was completed at the spacing of 50-100 metres and along lines separated at 200-400 metres. The grid covers the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization area and extends northward to the southern contact with the Carheil intrusion (see press release by Midland dated December 10, 2024). In 2025, a second MMI soil sampling program totalizing 889 samples was completed on the project.

The soil sampling program successfully identified the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization area and also suggests extension towards the west. Some anomalies correlate with IP anomalies from the geophysical survey conducted in March 2024 and have yet to be drill-tested. Moreover, SRK Consulting performed a structural analysis of the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey conducted in 2020 to improve the structural and geological understanding of the copper mineralized zone.

Cautionary statements

The true thickness of reported drilling mineralization cannot be determined with the information currently available.

Mineralization occurring at deposits and former mines mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland described in this press release.

About Midland

Midland targets the mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Fresnillo plc, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Barrick Mining Corporation., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Vice-President Exploration Jean-François Larivière, P. Geo, Ph. D, prepared, reviewed and approved this press release and verified the project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. 

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President, and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Corporation's expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/743eb1d6-5900-45ca-a5d4-e1b48ad68a29
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edbc6c54-7352-4aea-9a0c-65359ad7f38f


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MD:CCtsxv:mdplatinum investing
MD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Midland Exploration Inc.

Midland Exploration Inc.

Keep Reading...
Supply/demand imbalance visualization using pencils on blue background.

WPIC Forecasts 2026 Platinum Surplus as Demand Drops

After bracing for a fourth consecutive annual supply deficit, the global platinum market is now facing severe whiplash after a new forecast for a 265,000 ounce surplus for the year. The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) slashed its 2026 total platinum demand forecast by 18 percent to 7.08... Keep Reading...
Three platinum and palladium bars stacked unevenly on a plain white surface.

Platinum and Palladium Price Trends: H1 2026 Review and Forecast

Platinum and palladium didn't escape the volatility experienced by the precious metals complex in H1 2026. While considered precious metals, these two platinum-group metals (PGMs) largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Both are used as catalysts to control emissions produced from internal... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Drivers Intact, Will Price Break Out Again?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, says that although the year's first quarter brought the sector's first surplus in six quarters, the platinum market is still expected to be in deficit this year. "We're expecting investment to return and recoup some of... Keep Reading...
Four platinum group metals bullion bars.

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Producers by Country

Platinum-group metals (PGMs) include platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals, all of which are prized for their durability, resistance to corrosion and excellent catalytic properties. However, just a handful of countries produce these precious metals.The automotive industry is the world’s... Keep Reading...
Rows of reflective platinum bars stacked closely.

WPIC: Platinum Heading for Fourth Supply Deficit in a Row

After an active first quarter, the global platinum market remains on track to record its fourth consecutive annual deficit as supply concerns bump up against resilient demand.The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) published its latest Platinum Quarterly report on May 18, providing a look... Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

Related News

precious metals investing

From AI to Gold: BTV Spotlights Emerging Investment Opportunities

precious metals investing

Excalibur Engages Precision GeoSurveys for Airborne Geophysical Survey at Bellehelen

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Completes US$5 Million Strategic Equity Investment by DISA Uranium; IsoEnergy Increases its Strategic Holding

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

base metals investing

Finlay Drill Hole Ends in Higher Grade Gold and Copper Mineralization on the PIL Property

precious metals investing

Massan grade control drilling commenced

base metals investing

Phase 3 delivers high-grade gold at Mt Solitary