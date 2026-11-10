Midland, in Partnership With Fresnillo, Commences an Airborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey on the La Peltrie Project

Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of an airborne gravity gradiometer geophysical survey on the La Peltrie project, in northern Abitibi in the Detour area. The La Peltrie project is operated by Fresnillo Canada ("Fresnillo"), is owned 50% by Fresnillo and 50% by Midland, and consists of 540 exclusive exploration rights ("EER") covering an area of 291 square kilometres.
Highlights:
- Start of a 5,165 line-kilometres airborne gravity gradiometer survey on the La Peltrie project, covering the entire project, including the 2022-2023 Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization intersected by drilling (see press release by Midland dated January 23, 2024).
The airborne gravity gradiometer geophysical survey will be conducted by XCalibur using their FALCON AGG system for a total of 5,165-line kilometres and covering entirely the project, including the 2022-2023 copper-gold-silver-molybdenum ("Cu-Au-Ag-Mo") mineralization intersected by drilling (see press release by Midland dated January 23, 2024). High-resolution magnetic data collection is included in the system. The objective of this survey is to refine the geological and structural knowledge of the project by having a better understanding of the bedrock geology underlying important areas of glacial deposit cover. The gravity gradiometer survey detects differences in rock density and can potentially map the lithological packages present on the project.
This survey will provide further geological data which will be used to generate new exploration targets in the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization area, and also for gold at the project scale. Results are pending.
La Peltrie Project
The La Peltrie project is located 15 kilometres southeast of Agnico Eagle's Zone 58N gold deposit and approximately 25 kilometres west of the former Selbaie mine. The 2022 Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization intersected by drilling was extended in 2023 (see press release by Midland dated January 23, 2024). In 2024, a MMI soil sampling program totalizing 768 samples was completed at the spacing of 50-100 metres and along lines separated at 200-400 metres. The grid covers the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization area and extends northward to the southern contact with the Carheil intrusion (see press release by Midland dated December 10, 2024). In 2025, a second MMI soil sampling program totalizing 889 samples was completed on the project.
The soil sampling program successfully identified the Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization area and also suggests extension towards the west. Some anomalies correlate with IP anomalies from the geophysical survey conducted in March 2024 and have yet to be drill-tested. Moreover, SRK Consulting performed a structural analysis of the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey conducted in 2020 to improve the structural and geological understanding of the copper mineralized zone.
Cautionary statements
The true thickness of reported drilling mineralization cannot be determined with the information currently available.
Mineralization occurring at deposits and former mines mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be intersected on projects held by Midland described in this press release.
About Midland
Midland targets the mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Fresnillo plc, Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Barrick Mining Corporation., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.
Qualified Person and Vice-President Exploration Jean-François Larivière, P. Geo, Ph. D, prepared, reviewed and approved this press release and verified the project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.
For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:
Gino Roger, President, and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: www.midlandexploration.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Corporation's expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/743eb1d6-5900-45ca-a5d4-e1b48ad68a29
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edbc6c54-7352-4aea-9a0c-65359ad7f38f