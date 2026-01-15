Midland Commences Drilling on Its Jouvex Gold Project Northwest of the Douay Deposit in Abitibi

Midland Commences Drilling on Its Jouvex Gold Project Northwest of the Douay Deposit in Abitibi

Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of a 1,600-metre drilling program on its Jouvex gold property, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 10 kilometres northwest of the Douay deposit.

Exploration work resumed on the Jouvex property in 2024-2025 with the execution of two drone-supported magnetic surveys, followed by an induced polarization (IP) survey totalling 30 line kilometres in the fall of 2025. These surveys were conducted in the south part of the property, on a new target with gold potential. This target is located near a major structure that runs just north of the Douay gold deposit, where indicated and inferred resources are estimated at 3.038 million ounces of gold (2022 MRE, Maple Gold website). In January 2026, this area, which has been largely neglected in the past, will be tested by Midland by diamond drilling.

2026 Diamond Drilling Program on Jouvex

A helicopter-supported diamond drilling program totalling 1,600 metres is expected to begin in January 2026. Five (5) drill holes are planned to test magnetic anomalies and interpreted structures coinciding with IP anomalies. This area has never been drill-tested; the nearest drill holes are located 350 metres to the northeast. Historical drill hole JOU-1-84 exhibited interesting alteration patterns, with silicification-carbonatization-sericitization, as well as felsic rocks favourable for gold mineralization (SIGEOM: GM42282). In 2026, the main target is one of the strongly positive magnetic anomalies associated with a chargeability zone. This association and signals may indicate the presence of disseminated sulphides, located between two zones of higher resistivity. This chargeability zone may correspond to the Casa-Berardi deformation zone as interpreted.

New Exploration Target Identified on Jouvex

Following a recent reassessment by Midland of the potential on the Jouvex property, the southern part of the project is now the main area for Midland current exploration efforts. Based on a compilation of historical drilling data, the geology was modified by adding a band of felsic tuffs and volcanic rocks between Taïbi sediments and Cartwright mafic volcanic rocks. These units, encountered in several historical drill holes, are not inventoried in SIGEOM and signal potential for VMS mineralization. In addition, drone-supported magnetic surveys conducted by Midland indicate the main magnetic fabric is truncated in the south part of the project. This interference, at the contact between felsic and mafic volcanic rocks, may be attributed to major structures, which are favourable emplacement sites for potential syenitic intrusions similar to Douay and a common metallotect for gold deposits in the Abitibi belt.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up Midland's portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard D. St-Cyr, P.Geo., prepared, reviewed and approved this press release and the Jouvex project data as Midland's Qualified Person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
Email: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cca2979-6bdb-4b69-86b4-fd1a6691c5d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03165531-2c60-4d85-82ee-12fef5c0a3c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d8cb5bd-3e36-4850-b567-4029332092ae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/360e1291-b0bb-4a36-88d2-a0964b36e137


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Midland Exploration Inc.MD:CCTSXV:MDPlatinum Investing
MD:CC
The Conversation (0)
Midland Exploration Inc.

Midland Exploration Inc.

Keep Reading...
Hand holding phone with Ivanhoe Mines logo; website in the background.

Ivanhoe Continues Platreef Expansion After Successful 2025 Ramp-Up

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) is pushing ahead with the development of its Platreef project in South Africa, announcing the site’s first sale of concentrate as the project remains on schedule after its official opening last year.The Phase 1 concentrator produced its first batch of... Keep Reading...
Closeup of a rectangular platinum bar with "999.5" purity marking.

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends for Platinum in 2026

The platinum price surged more than 90 percent from Q2 on in 2025, passing US$1,900 per ounce in December.After silver, platinum was easily the second best-performing metal in terms of price for the year. Some of its gains were due to strong industrial demand from the automotive sector and... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum in "Deep Deficit" Again, Will Price Keep Rising in 2026?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), shares the organization's platinum outlook heading into 2026. After a third consecutive deficit in 2025, the WPIC anticipates balance next year, but Sterck explained that there are factors that could change that... Keep Reading...
Stack of shiny platinum bars on a smooth surface.

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Platinum appears to be headed for its first broadly balanced year since 2021, with new projections pointing to a small surplus in 2026 as supply recovers and investment demand retreats from unusually elevated 2025 levels. The latest Platinum Quarterly from the World Platinum Investment Council... Keep Reading...
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices with percentage changes.

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026

Platinum and palladium have their own unique drivers, but both are basking in gold’s glow in 2025.Of the two, platinum has been the biggest winner in 2025. The price of the precious metal briefly hit a year-to-date high of US$1,725 per ounce on October 16, a 90 percent increase from the start of... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Gold Investing

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

Tech Investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes Portfolio Company Magiron Completes Independent Definitive Feasibility Study Confirming Strong Economics and Rapid Restart Pathway

Tech Investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag UK Plant Opening