Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

Technology NewsInvesting News

Micron Technology

NASDAQ:MU

Micron historically focused on designing and manufacturing DRAM for PCs. The firm then expanded into the NAND flash memory market. It increased its DRAM scale with the purchase of Elpida (completed in mid-2013) and Inotera (completed in December 2016). The firm's DRAM and NAND products tailored to PCs, data centers, smartphones, game consoles, automotives, and other computing devices.

Press Releases

Micron, Continental Collaborate to Accelerate Machine Learning

Micron Launches Deep Learning Development Platform

The Conversation (0)
×