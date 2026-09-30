Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Results

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2026, which ended September 3, 2026.
Fiscal Q4 2026 Highlights
-
- Revenue of $54.23 billion versus $41.46 billion for the prior quarter and $11.32 billion for the same period last year
- GAAP net income of $37.70 billion, or $32.87 per diluted share
- Non-GAAP net income of $38.40 billion, or $33.42 per diluted share
- Operating cash flow of $43.97 billion versus $25.39 billion for the prior quarter and $5.73 billion for the same period last year
Fiscal 2026 Highlights
-
- Revenue of $133.19 billion versus $37.38 billion for the prior year
- GAAP net income of $84.97 billion, or $74.33 per diluted share
- Non-GAAP net income of $86.76 billion, or $75.52 per diluted share
- Operating cash flow of $89.68 billion versus $17.53 billion for the prior year
"Micron delivered record fiscal 2026 results, and we expect an even stronger fiscal 2027," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman and CEO of Micron Technology. "AI is becoming Super Intelligence (SI), and memory enhances this intelligence and the competitiveness of our customers' platforms. We are increasing our investments in technology, products and manufacturing to help drive SI forward with our customers, and our Strategic Customer Agreements provide added confidence in the durability of Micron's financial performance."
|Quarterly Financial Results
| (in millions, except per share amounts)
|GAAP(1)
|Non-GAAP(2)
|FQ4-26
|FQ3-26
|FQ4-25
|FQ4-26
|FQ3-26
|FQ4-25
|Revenue
|$
|54,229
|$
|41,456
|$
|11,315
|$
|54,229
|$
|41,456
|$
|11,315
|Gross margin
|47,047
|35,056
|5,054
|47,204
|35,199
|5,169
|Percent of revenue
|86.8
|%
|84.6
|%
|44.7
|%
|87.0
|%
|84.9
|%
|45.7
|%
|Operating expenses
|3,296
|1,738
|1,400
|2,568
|1,518
|1,214
|Operating income
|43,751
|33,318
|3,654
|44,636
|33,681
|3,955
|Percent of revenue
|80.7
|%
|80.4
|%
|32.3
|%
|82.3
|%
|81.2
|%
|35.0
|%
|Net income
|37,701
|28,243
|3,201
|38,398
|28,857
|3,469
|Diluted earnings per share
|32.87
|24.67
|2.83
|33.42
|25.11
|3.03
|Annual Financial Results
| (in millions, except per share amounts)
|GAAP(1)
|Non-GAAP(2)
|FY-26
|FY-25
|FY-26
|FY-25
|Revenue
|$
|133,188
|$
|37,378
|$
|133,188
|$
|37,378
|Gross margin
|107,504
|14,873
|108,032
|15,286
|Percent of revenue
|80.7
|%
|39.8
|%
|81.1
|%
|40.9
|%
|Operating expenses
|8,164
|5,103
|6,841
|4,440
|Operating income
|99,340
|9,770
|101,191
|10,846
|Percent of revenue
|74.6
|%
|26.1
|%
|76.0
|%
|29.0
|%
|Net income
|84,969
|8,539
|86,758
|9,470
|Diluted earnings per share
|74.33
|7.59
|75.52
|8.29
Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $10.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2026 and $27.37 billion for the full year of 2026. Adjusted free cash flow(2) was $33.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2026 and $62.31 billion for the full year of 2026. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $73.48 billion. On September 30, 2026, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in cash on October 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2026.
|Quarterly Business Unit Financial Results
|FQ4-26
|FQ3-26
|FQ4-25
|Cloud Memory Business Unit
|Revenue
|$
|16,283
|$
|13,769
|$
|4,543
|Gross margin
|83
|%
|83
|%
|59
|%
|Operating margin
|76
|%
|78
|%
|48
|%
|Core Data Center Business Unit
|Revenue
|$
|18,002
|$
|11,524
|$
|1,577
|Gross margin
|90
|%
|87
|%
|41
|%
|Operating margin
|85
|%
|83
|%
|25
|%
|Mobile and Client Business Unit
|Revenue
|$
|13,114
|$
|11,521
|$
|3,760
|Gross margin
|90
|%
|87
|%
|36
|%
|Operating margin
|88
|%
|86
|%
|29
|%
|Automotive and Embedded Business Unit
|Revenue
|$
|6,824
|$
|4,634
|$
|1,434
|Gross margin
|84
|%
|79
|%
|31
|%
|Operating margin
|79
|%
|75
|%
|20
|%
Business Outlook
The following table presents Micron's guidance for the first quarter of 2027:
|FQ1-27
|GAAP(1) Outlook
|Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
|Revenue
|$61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion
|$61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion
|Gross margin
|Approximately 85.95%
|Approximately 86.25%
|Operating expenses
|Approximately $2.31 billion
|Approximately $2.06 billion
|Diluted earnings per share
|$37.84 ± $1.00
|$38.15 ± $1.00
Further information regarding Micron's business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.
Product Highlights
- We began sampling the industry's first 512GB ultra dense high-capacity DDR5 RDIMM modules capable of speeds up to 9,200 MT/s.
- We have completed multiple customer qualifications of our 1-gamma based, 8,800 MT/s high-speed server RDIMM modules.
- Our industry leading server LPDDR SOCAMM portfolio revenue more than doubled sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2026.
- Our 7600 PCIe Gen 5 and 9650 PCIe Gen 6 SSD high-performance products are now shipping to market-leading customers for KV-cache applications.
- Our 6600 ION SSD achieved a strong volume ramp in the fourth quarter of 2026.
- We are now shipping 6-channel 1-gamma LPDDR5X for flagship mobile devices.
- We have secured design wins with every Tier 1 OEM customer for AI workstation product.
- Our 4600 SSD secured additional qualifications with leading PC OEMs.
- We began sampling 1-gamma based LPDDR6 products to multiple physical AI markets.
Investor Webcast
Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its first quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call.
We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X (@MicronTech) and YouTube (@MicronTechnology).
About Micron Technology, Inc.
Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.
© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, our customers, including customer demand, our investments and the goals for such investments, our business opportunity, our products and technology, and our financial and operating performance, including our guidance for the first quarter. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
|(1)
|GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
|(2)
|Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings; adjusted free cash flow; investments in capital expenditures, net; and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.
| Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|4th Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|4th Qtr.
|Year Ended
| September 3,
2026
| May 28,
2026
| August 28,
2025
| September 3,
2026
| August 28,
2025
|Revenue
|$
|54,229
|$
|41,456
|$
|11,315
|$
|133,188
|$
|37,378
|Cost of goods sold
|7,182
|6,400
|6,261
|25,684
|22,505
|Gross margin
|47,047
|35,056
|5,054
|107,504
|14,873
|Research and development
|1,913
|1,316
|1,047
|5,650
|3,798
|Selling, general, and administrative
|859
|407
|314
|1,947
|1,205
|Other operating (income) expense, net
|524
|15
|39
|567
|100
|Operating income
|43,751
|33,318
|3,654
|99,340
|9,770
|Interest income
|575
|215
|146
|1,084
|496
|Interest expense
|—
|—
|(124
|)
|(106
|)
|(477
|)
|Other non-operating income (expense), net
|(88
|)
|(321
|)
|(45
|)
|(647
|)
|(135
|)
|44,238
|33,212
|3,631
|99,671
|9,654
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|(6,583
|)
|(4,978
|)
|(429
|)
|(14,761
|)
|(1,124
|)
|Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees
|46
|9
|(1
|)
|59
|9
|Net income
|$
|37,701
|$
|28,243
|$
|3,201
|$
|84,969
|$
|8,539
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|33.36
|$
|25.03
|$
|2.86
|$
|75.38
|$
|7.65
|Diluted
|32.87
|24.67
|2.83
|74.33
|7.59
|Number of shares used in per share calculations
|Basic
|1,130
|1,128
|1,120
|1,127
|1,116
|Diluted
|1,147
|1,145
|1,131
|1,143
|1,125
| Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|As of
| September 3,
2026
| May 28,
2026
| August 28,
2025
|Assets
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|38,364
|$
|24,995
|$
|9,642
|Short-term investments
|5,070
|1,027
|665
|Receivables
|36,197
|31,025
|9,265
|Inventories
|10,372
|8,567
|8,355
|Other current assets
|1,067
|1,123
|914
|Total current assets
|91,070
|66,737
|28,841
|Long-term marketable investments
|30,019
|4,106
|1,629
|Property, plant, and equipment
|63,310
|56,426
|46,590
|Goodwill
|1,150
|1,150
|1,150
|Other noncurrent assets
|10,339
|5,693
|4,588
|Total assets
|$
|195,888
|$
|134,112
|$
|82,798
|Liabilities and equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|22,605
|$
|15,521
|$
|9,649
|Current debt
|491
|582
|560
|Other current liabilities
|4,386
|3,385
|1,245
|Total current liabilities
|27,482
|19,488
|11,454
|Long-term debt
|4,688
|5,140
|14,017
|Noncurrent unearned government incentives
|786
|1,020
|1,018
|Noncurrent customer contract liabilities
|12,895
|568
|142
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|11,659
|7,172
|2,002
|Total liabilities
|57,510
|33,388
|28,633
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|128
|128
|127
|Additional capital
|14,974
|14,442
|13,339
|Retained earnings
|131,851
|94,682
|48,583
|Treasury stock
|(8,502
|)
|(8,502
|)
|(7,852
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(73
|)
|(26
|)
|(32
|)
|Total equity
|138,378
|100,724
|54,165
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|195,888
|$
|134,112
|$
|82,798
| Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|For the year ended
| September 3,
2026
| August 28,
2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|84,969
|$
|8,539
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|9,503
|8,352
|Stock-based compensation
|1,333
|972
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|(25,206
|)
|(1,776
|)
|Inventories
|(2,017
|)
|520
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|8,707
|862
|Other current liabilities
|3,141
|(272
|)
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|9,633
|381
|Other
|(388
|)
|(53
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|89,675
|17,525
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of available-for-sale securities
|(34,871
|)
|(1,890
|)
|Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
|(30,712
|)
|(15,857
|)
|Purchases of non-marketable equity securities
|(1,046
|)
|(34
|)
|Proceeds from government incentives
|3,316
|2,005
|Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities
|1,988
|1,698
|Other
|(316
|)
|(9
|)
|Net cash used for investing activities
|(61,641
|)
|(14,087
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from customer contract liability deposits
|12,747
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|—
|4,430
|Repayments of debt
|(10,043
|)
|(4,619
|)
|Repurchases of common stock - withholdings on employee equity awards
|(1,127
|)
|(340
|)
|Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program
|(650
|)
|—
|Payments of dividends to shareholders
|(610
|)
|(522
|)
|Other
|313
|201
|Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|630
|(850
|)
|Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|81
|6
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|28,745
|2,594
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|9,646
|7,052
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|38,391
|$
|9,646
| Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|4th Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|4th Qtr.
|Year Ended
| September 3,
2026
| May 28,
2026
| August 28,
2025
| September 3,
2026
| August 28,
2025
|GAAP gross margin
|$
|47,047
|$
|35,056
|$
|5,054
|$
|107,504
|$
|14,873
|Stock-based compensation
|157
|143
|115
|528
|409
|Other
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|$
|47,204
|$
|35,199
|$
|5,169
|$
|108,032
|$
|15,286
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|3,296
|$
|1,738
|$
|1,400
|$
|8,164
|$
|5,103
|Stock-based compensation
|(207
|)
|(198
|)
|(147
|)
|(754
|)
|(566
|)
|Patent license charges
|(500
|)
|—
|—
|(500
|)
|(57
|)
|Other
|(21
|)
|(22
|)
|(39
|)
|(69
|)
|(40
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|2,568
|$
|1,518
|$
|1,214
|$
|6,841
|$
|4,440
|GAAP operating income
|$
|43,751
|$
|33,318
|$
|3,654
|$
|99,340
|$
|9,770
|Stock-based compensation
|364
|341
|262
|1,282
|975
|Patent license charges
|500
|—
|—
|500
|57
|Other
|21
|22
|39
|69
|44
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|44,636
|$
|33,681
|$
|3,955
|$
|101,191
|$
|10,846
|GAAP net income
|$
|37,701
|$
|28,243
|$
|3,201
|$
|84,969
|$
|8,539
|Stock-based compensation
|364
|341
|262
|1,282
|975
|Patent license charges
|500
|—
|—
|500
|57
|Loss on debt prepayments
|9
|325
|9
|511
|59
|Other
|22
|23
|39
|50
|40
|Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments
|(198
|)
|(75
|)
|(42
|)
|(554
|)
|(200
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|38,398
|$
|28,857
|$
|3,469
|$
|86,758
|$
|9,470
|GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|1,147
|1,145
|1,131
|1,143
|1,125
|Adjustment for stock-based compensation
|2
|4
|14
|6
|18
|Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|1,149
|1,149
|1,145
|1,149
|1,143
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|32.87
|$
|24.67
|$
|2.83
|$
|74.33
|$
|7.59
|Effects of the above adjustments
|0.55
|0.44
|0.20
|1.19
|0.70
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|33.42
|$
|25.11
|$
|3.03
|$
|75.52
|$
|8.29
| RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
|4th Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|4th Qtr.
|Year Ended
| September 3,
2026
| May 28,
2026
| August 28,
2025
| September 3,
2026
| August 28,
2025
|GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|43,973
|$
|25,388
|$
|5,730
|$
|89,675
|$
|17,525
|Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
|(11,110
|)
|(7,826
|)
|(5,658
|)
|(30,712
|)
|(15,857
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
|9
|9
|20
|29
|48
|Proceeds from government incentives
|327
|733
|711
|3,316
|2,005
|Investments in capital expenditures, net
|(10,774
|)
|(7,084
|)
|(4,927
|)
|(27,367
|)
|(13,804
|)
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|33,199
|$
|18,304
|$
|803
|$
|62,308
|$
|3,721
The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:
- Stock-based compensation;
- Gains and losses from settlements;
- Gains and losses from debt prepayments;
- Restructure and asset impairments; and
- The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.
Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.
| Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
|FQ1-27
|GAAP Outlook
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP Outlook
|Revenue
|$61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion
|—
|$61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion
|Gross margin
|Approximately 85.95%
|0.30
|%
|A
|Approximately 86.25%
|Operating expenses
|Approximately $2.31 billion
|$253 million
|B
|Approximately $2.06 billion
|Diluted earnings per share(1)
|$37.84 ± $1.00
|$0.31
|A, B, C
|$38.15 ± $1.00
| Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
|A
|Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold
|$
|174
|B
|Stock-based compensation – research and development
|166
|B
|Stock-based compensation – selling, general, and administrative
|87
|C
|Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments
|(65
|)
|$
|362
|(1)
|GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.
The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.
Contacts: Satya Kumar Investor Relations satyakumar@micron.com (408) 450-6199 Mark Plungy Media Relations mplungy@micron.com (408) 203-2910