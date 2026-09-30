Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Results

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Record Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2026 Results

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2026, which ended September 3, 2026.

Fiscal Q4 2026 Highlights

    • Revenue of $54.23 billion versus $41.46 billion for the prior quarter and $11.32 billion for the same period last year
    • GAAP net income of $37.70 billion, or $32.87 per diluted share
    • Non-GAAP net income of $38.40 billion, or $33.42 per diluted share
    • Operating cash flow of $43.97 billion versus $25.39 billion for the prior quarter and $5.73 billion for the same period last year

Fiscal 2026 Highlights

    • Revenue of $133.19 billion versus $37.38 billion for the prior year
    • GAAP net income of $84.97 billion, or $74.33 per diluted share
    • Non-GAAP net income of $86.76 billion, or $75.52 per diluted share
    • Operating cash flow of $89.68 billion versus $17.53 billion for the prior year

"Micron delivered record fiscal 2026 results, and we expect an even stronger fiscal 2027," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman and CEO of Micron Technology. "AI is becoming Super Intelligence (SI), and memory enhances this intelligence and the competitiveness of our customers' platforms. We are increasing our investments in technology, products and manufacturing to help drive SI forward with our customers, and our Strategic Customer Agreements provide added confidence in the durability of Micron's financial performance."

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
 GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
FQ4-26 FQ3-26 FQ4-25   FQ4-26 FQ3-26 FQ4-25
               
Revenue $ 54,229   $ 41,456   $ 11,315     $ 54,229   $ 41,456   $ 11,315  
Gross margin   47,047     35,056     5,054       47,204     35,199     5,169  
Percent of revenue   86.8 %   84.6 %   44.7 %     87.0 %   84.9 %   45.7 %
Operating expenses   3,296     1,738     1,400       2,568     1,518     1,214  
Operating income   43,751     33,318     3,654       44,636     33,681     3,955  
Percent of revenue   80.7 %   80.4 %   32.3 %     82.3 %   81.2 %   35.0 %
Net income   37,701     28,243     3,201       38,398     28,857     3,469  
Diluted earnings per share   32.87     24.67     2.83       33.42     25.11     3.03  


Annual Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
 GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
FY-26 FY-25   FY-26 FY-25
           
Revenue $ 133,188   $ 37,378     $ 133,188   $ 37,378  
Gross margin   107,504     14,873       108,032     15,286  
Percent of revenue   80.7 %   39.8 %     81.1 %   40.9 %
Operating expenses   8,164     5,103       6,841     4,440  
Operating income   99,340     9,770       101,191     10,846  
Percent of revenue   74.6 %   26.1 %     76.0 %   29.0 %
Net income   84,969     8,539       86,758     9,470  
Diluted earnings per share   74.33     7.59       75.52     8.29  


Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $10.77 billion for the fourth quarter of 2026 and $27.37 billion for the full year of 2026. Adjusted free cash flow(2) was $33.20 billion for the fourth quarter of 2026 and $62.31 billion for the full year of 2026. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $73.48 billion. On September 30, 2026, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in cash on October 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2026.

Quarterly Business Unit Financial Results
  FQ4-26 FQ3-26 FQ4-25
       
Cloud Memory Business Unit      
Revenue $ 16,283   $ 13,769   $ 4,543  
Gross margin   83 %   83 %   59 %
Operating margin   76 %   78 %   48 %
       
Core Data Center Business Unit      
Revenue $ 18,002   $ 11,524   $ 1,577  
Gross margin   90 %   87 %   41 %
Operating margin   85 %   83 %   25 %
       
Mobile and Client Business Unit      
Revenue $ 13,114   $ 11,521   $ 3,760  
Gross margin   90 %   87 %   36 %
Operating margin   88 %   86 %   29 %
       
Automotive and Embedded Business Unit      
Revenue $ 6,824   $ 4,634   $ 1,434  
Gross margin   84 %   79 %   31 %
Operating margin   79 %   75 %   20 %


Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron's guidance for the first quarter of 2027:

FQ1-27 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
     
Revenue $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion
Gross margin Approximately 85.95% Approximately 86.25%
Operating expenses Approximately $2.31 billion Approximately $2.06 billion
Diluted earnings per share $37.84 ± $1.00 $38.15 ± $1.00


Further information regarding Micron's business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Product Highlights

  • We began sampling the industry's first 512GB ultra dense high-capacity DDR5 RDIMM modules capable of speeds up to 9,200 MT/s.
  • We have completed multiple customer qualifications of our 1-gamma based, 8,800 MT/s high-speed server RDIMM modules.
  • Our industry leading server LPDDR SOCAMM portfolio revenue more than doubled sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2026.
  • Our 7600 PCIe Gen 5 and 9650 PCIe Gen 6 SSD high-performance products are now shipping to market-leading customers for KV-cache applications.
  • Our 6600 ION SSD achieved a strong volume ramp in the fourth quarter of 2026.
  • We are now shipping 6-channel 1-gamma LPDDR5X for flagship mobile devices.
  • We have secured design wins with every Tier 1 OEM customer for AI workstation product.
  • Our 4600 SSD secured additional qualifications with leading PC OEMs.
  • We began sampling 1-gamma based LPDDR6 products to multiple physical AI markets.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its first quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call.

We encourage you to visit our website at micron.com throughout the quarter for the most current information on the company, including information on financial conferences that we may be attending. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, X (@MicronTech) and YouTube (@MicronTechnology).

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is a global leader in semiconductor memory and storage, powering AI and compute-intensive applications from cloud to edge. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology and product leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron's comprehensive portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR solutions deliver the speed, efficiency, and scale today's workloads demand, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, our customers, including customer demand, our investments and the goals for such investments, our business opportunity, our products and technology, and our financial and operating performance, including our guidance for the first quarter. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings; adjusted free cash flow; investments in capital expenditures, net; and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended
  September 3,
2026 		May 28,
2026 		August 28,
2025 		September 3,
2026 		August 28,
2025
           
Revenue $ 54,229   $ 41,456   $ 11,315   $ 133,188   $ 37,378  
Cost of goods sold   7,182     6,400     6,261     25,684     22,505  
Gross margin   47,047     35,056     5,054     107,504     14,873  
           
Research and development   1,913     1,316     1,047     5,650     3,798  
Selling, general, and administrative   859     407     314     1,947     1,205  
Other operating (income) expense, net   524     15     39     567     100  
Operating income   43,751     33,318     3,654     99,340     9,770  
           
Interest income   575     215     146     1,084     496  
Interest expense           (124 )   (106 )   (477 )
Other non-operating income (expense), net   (88 )   (321 )   (45 )   (647 )   (135 )
    44,238     33,212     3,631     99,671     9,654  
           
Income tax (provision) benefit   (6,583 )   (4,978 )   (429 )   (14,761 )   (1,124 )
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees   46     9     (1 )   59     9  
Net income $ 37,701   $ 28,243   $ 3,201   $ 84,969   $ 8,539  
           
Earnings per share          
Basic $ 33.36   $ 25.03   $ 2.86   $ 75.38   $ 7.65  
Diluted   32.87     24.67     2.83     74.33     7.59  
           
Number of shares used in per share calculations          
Basic   1,130     1,128     1,120     1,127     1,116  
Diluted   1,147     1,145     1,131     1,143     1,125  


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)

As of September 3,
2026 		May 28,
2026 		August 28,
2025
       
Assets      
Cash and equivalents $ 38,364   $ 24,995   $ 9,642  
Short-term investments   5,070     1,027     665  
Receivables   36,197     31,025     9,265  
Inventories   10,372     8,567     8,355  
Other current assets   1,067     1,123     914  
Total current assets   91,070     66,737     28,841  
Long-term marketable investments   30,019     4,106     1,629  
Property, plant, and equipment   63,310     56,426     46,590  
Goodwill   1,150     1,150     1,150  
Other noncurrent assets   10,339     5,693     4,588  
Total assets $ 195,888   $ 134,112   $ 82,798  
       
Liabilities and equity      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 22,605   $ 15,521   $ 9,649  
Current debt   491     582     560  
Other current liabilities   4,386     3,385     1,245  
Total current liabilities   27,482     19,488     11,454  
Long-term debt   4,688     5,140     14,017  
Noncurrent unearned government incentives   786     1,020     1,018  
Noncurrent customer contract liabilities   12,895     568     142  
Other noncurrent liabilities   11,659     7,172     2,002  
Total liabilities   57,510     33,388     28,633  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock   128     128     127  
Additional capital   14,974     14,442     13,339  
Retained earnings   131,851     94,682     48,583  
Treasury stock   (8,502 )   (8,502 )   (7,852 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (73 )   (26 )   (32 )
Total equity   138,378     100,724     54,165  
Total liabilities and equity $ 195,888   $ 134,112   $ 82,798  


Micron Technology, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)

For the year ended September 3,
2026 		August 28,
2025
     
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income $ 84,969   $ 8,539  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   9,503     8,352  
Stock-based compensation   1,333     972  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Receivables   (25,206 )   (1,776 )
Inventories   (2,017 )   520  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   8,707     862  
Other current liabilities   3,141     (272 )
Other noncurrent liabilities   9,633     381  
Other   (388 )   (53 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   89,675     17,525  
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Purchases of available-for-sale securities   (34,871 )   (1,890 )
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (30,712 )   (15,857 )
Purchases of non-marketable equity securities   (1,046 )   (34 )
Proceeds from government incentives   3,316     2,005  
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities   1,988     1,698  
Other   (316 )   (9 )
Net cash used for investing activities   (61,641 )   (14,087 )
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Proceeds from customer contract liability deposits   12,747      
Proceeds from issuance of debt       4,430  
Repayments of debt   (10,043 )   (4,619 )
Repurchases of common stock - withholdings on employee equity awards   (1,127 )   (340 )
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program   (650 )    
Payments of dividends to shareholders   (610 )   (522 )
Other   313     201  
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities   630     (850 )
     
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   81     6  
     
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   28,745     2,594  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   9,646     7,052  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 38,391   $ 9,646  


Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)

  4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended
  September 3,
2026 		May 28,
2026 		August 28,
2025 		September 3,
2026 		August 28,
2025
           
GAAP gross margin $ 47,047   $ 35,056   $ 5,054   $ 107,504   $ 14,873  
Stock-based compensation   157     143     115     528     409  
Other                   4  
Non-GAAP gross margin $ 47,204   $ 35,199   $ 5,169   $ 108,032   $ 15,286  
           
GAAP operating expenses $ 3,296   $ 1,738   $ 1,400   $ 8,164   $ 5,103  
Stock-based compensation   (207 )   (198 )   (147 )   (754 )   (566 )
Patent license charges   (500 )           (500 )   (57 )
Other   (21 )   (22 )   (39 )   (69 )   (40 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,568   $ 1,518   $ 1,214   $ 6,841   $ 4,440  
           
GAAP operating income $ 43,751   $ 33,318   $ 3,654   $ 99,340   $ 9,770  
Stock-based compensation   364     341     262     1,282     975  
Patent license charges   500             500     57  
Other   21     22     39     69     44  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 44,636   $ 33,681   $ 3,955   $ 101,191   $ 10,846  
           
GAAP net income $ 37,701   $ 28,243   $ 3,201   $ 84,969   $ 8,539  
Stock-based compensation   364     341     262     1,282     975  
Patent license charges   500             500     57  
Loss on debt prepayments   9     325     9     511     59  
Other   22     23     39     50     40  
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments   (198 )   (75 )   (42 )   (554 )   (200 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 38,398   $ 28,857   $ 3,469   $ 86,758   $ 9,470  
           
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,147     1,145     1,131     1,143     1,125  
Adjustment for stock-based compensation   2     4     14     6     18  
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,149     1,149     1,145     1,149     1,143  
           
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 32.87   $ 24.67   $ 2.83   $ 74.33   $ 7.59  
Effects of the above adjustments   0.55     0.44     0.20     1.19     0.70  
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 33.42   $ 25.11   $ 3.03   $ 75.52   $ 8.29  


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued

  4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 4th Qtr. Year Ended
  September 3,
2026 		May 28,
2026 		August 28,
2025 		September 3,
2026 		August 28,
2025
           
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,973   $ 25,388   $ 5,730   $ 89,675   $ 17,525  
           
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (11,110 )   (7,826 )   (5,658 )   (30,712 )   (15,857 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment   9     9     20     29     48  
Proceeds from government incentives   327     733     711     3,316     2,005  
Investments in capital expenditures, net   (10,774 )   (7,084 )   (4,927 )   (27,367 )   (13,804 )
Adjusted free cash flow $ 33,199   $ 18,304   $ 803   $ 62,308   $ 3,721  


The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Gains and losses from debt prepayments;
  • Restructure and asset impairments; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.

Micron Technology, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ1-27 GAAP Outlook   Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook
                 
Revenue $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion           $61.5 billion ± $1.5 billion
Gross margin Approximately 85.95%   0.30
 %   A   Approximately 86.25%
Operating expenses Approximately $2.31 billion   $253 million
   B   Approximately $2.06 billion
Diluted earnings per share(1) $37.84 ± $1.00   $0.31
   A, B, C   $38.15 ± $1.00


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions) 		 
     
A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $ 174  
B Stock-based compensation – research and development   166  
B Stock-based compensation – selling, general, and administrative   87  
C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments   (65 )
    $ 362  


(1) GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.


The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.


Contacts: Satya Kumar Investor Relations satyakumar@micron.com (408) 450-6199 Mark Plungy Media Relations mplungy@micron.com (408) 203-2910

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MUnasdaq:mu
MU
The Conversation (0)
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

Hub and Spoke Mine Plan in Central Newfoundland: Three deposits, Hammerdown, Orion and Stog'er Tight, centered around the Company's Pine Cove Mill Robust Economics: After-tax NPV5%[1] of $199.2 M[2] using a base case scenario (variable price deck: long-term price of US$3,475/oz averaging... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
Libra Lithium Announces $33m Earn-In Agreement with Kobold Metals and Announces Go-Public Transaction via Reverse Takeover of PowerStone Metals

Libra Lithium Announces $33m Earn-In Agreement with Kobold Metals and Announces Go-Public Transaction via Reverse Takeover of PowerStone Metals

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Optioned Chibougamau Independent Claims

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Globex Royalty Claims

Related News

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

precious metals investing

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Optioned Chibougamau Independent Claims

precious metals investing

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Globex Royalty Claims

copper investing

Copper Intelligence and CoTec Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

potash investing

5 Canadian Potash Stocks

Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its Private Placement