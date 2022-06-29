Technology NewsInvesting News

SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that the Q2 2022 Issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine is now available in digital format

Click here to read: MicroCap Review Q2 2022 Issue

Stock News Now, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Press release picture

"We are pleased to announce the Q2 2022 issue of the MicroCap Review," said Robert Kraft, SNN Inc. CEO. "Our focus for this issue is ‘Investing Globally.' We have incredible new content from our list of expert writers, influencers and opinion leaders in the MicroCap space discussing why investors and issuers are starting to look abroad, as well as global outlooks in specific sectors."

The Q2 2022 issue of MicroCap Review also includes profiles on public MicroCap companies, including:

MicroCap Review Q2 2022 Issue articles from leading thinkers and experts in the MicroCap space include:

  • FEATURE: "Investing Globally: Why Investors and Issuers are Looking Abroad," featuring Thomas Bachrach (PFH Capital), Jason Hirschman (Hudson 215 Capital), Delilah Panino (TSX & TSX Venture), and Perth Tolle (Life + Liberty Indexes)
  • FEATURE: "Has the Definition of "Value Investing" Changed?" by Tobias Carlisle, Acquirers Funds
  • "My Love Affair with Global Investing," by Brandon Mackie, Private Investor
  • Legal Corner: "Vast Changes to Microcap Financing, Part II," by Jon Uretsky, Esq., PULLP
  • "EVs - Silver to Play a Minor or Major Role?" by David Morgan, The Morgan Report
  • Ask Mr. Wallstreet: "Should I Buy, Sell or Hold?" by Shelly Kraft
  • "Beware of Buying Biotech on the Bottom," by David Sable and Abigail Sirus, Special Situations Life Sciences Fund
  • "Global Cannabis in 2022," by Emily Paxhia and Morgan Paxhia, Poseidon Asset Management
  • Accounting Corner: "CFO Ultimate Stress Test," by Drew Bernstein, CPA, Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP
  • "How EOS® Can Improve Employee Retention," by Jackie Kibler
  • "Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) (OTCQB: LLKKF): Aligning Operations to Power North America's EV Revolution"
  • Market Maker Corner: "Payment for Order Flow," by Eric Flesche, Glendale Securities
  • "How Public Relations Can Support MicroCap and SmallCap Companies," by Shelly Kraft (SNN) and Roger Pondel (PondelWilkinson)
  • "Global Electrification for All Vehicles No Longer a Thing of the Future"
  • "Making Seats for Female Board Members," by Diane Yoo
  • "Battery Metals Overview," by Gavin Wendt, MineLife
  • Asia Corner: "Hong Kong IPO Market Hits Dry Spell" by Leslie Richardson
  • "Fund Manager Q&A with Tavi Costa"
  • "DTC Eligibility," by Erik Nelson, Coral Capital Advisors
  • "What is the Role of a MicroCap CFO?" by Wesley Ramjeet, PPMT Group
  • "Financing MicroCap Biotechs," by John Bonfiglio, PhD MBA, Independent Board Director

This issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine is dedicated in loving memory of Igor Levental.

The MicroCap Review Magazine is available to subscribers Free on SCRIBD, ISSUU, MicroCapReview.com and SNN.Network.

To receive the next issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine, please follow the link here: SUBSCRIBE

About SNN Network

Founded in 1998, SNN Network is a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on market awareness and investor visibility for public and pre-public microcap companies. In addition to its recently launched index and quarterly online magazine, SNN also broadcasts a microcap news podcast, the Planet MicroCap Podcast, and hosts investor conferences.

Investors and those who wish to receive the next issue of MicroCap Review Magazine, please follow the link here: SUBSCRIBE. Contact SNN at info@snnwire.com for advertising inquiries and questions about services.

For more Information, Contact:
Robert Kraft, CEO
SNN Network
rkraft@snnwire.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Review Magazine



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706900/MicroCap-Review-Magazine-for-Q2-2022-Now-Online

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Market Update

Lake Resources NL Market Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On Monday 20 June Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) informed the ASX that Lake was establishing a North American presence to serve its off-take customers, to continue to work with its US-based technology partner Lilac Solutions, and capital markets.

It said that Lake Chairman Stu Crow is to serve as Executive Chairman for six months to oversee the appointment of a new CEO, board members, and the establishment of US offices.

Lake informed the market that it was interviewing potential CEO/MD candidates with project development and production experience, and someone known to US markets in order to bring its projects to production and build on customers relationships in the important US market.

Lake said that as part of establishing a North American presence, current Managing Director Steve Promnitz would depart.

The timing of Mr Promnitz's resignation was of his own volition. The Board received his resignation on Friday and no reason was provided by Mr Promnitz. The Board considered his resignation over the weekend, and then informed the market on Monday.

Nothing has changed in respect of Lake's desire to progress development of the Kachi and other projects in Argentina to meet rising demand in the US and other western markets, and in particular Lake advises that despite Mr Promnitz's departure:

- Meetings with potential CEO/MD candidates will be progressed;

- Negotiations over the terms of the MOUs with Japan's Hanwa and the Ford Motor Company are continuing;

- Citi and JP Morgan are progressing debt arrangements with the Export Credit Agencies in the UK and Canada;

- Lake's technology partner Lilac Solutions has the modular demonstration plant in Argentina with assembly and testing during July.

There is an urgency in the US to secure battery metal supply chains. The Executive Chairman Mr Stu Crow is currently in the US with a view to progressing the outlined strategy.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Additional Bonus Options Conversion

Lake Resources NL Additional Bonus Options Conversion

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to advise that approximately 96 percent off the Additional Bonus Options issued in November 2021 have been exercised and converted into new LKE shares. The option conversions have provided approximately A$62 million to the cash position of the Company.

Lake's Chairman Mr Stuart Crow said "I would like to thank shareholders for their continued support for the Company. The completion of the option conversion leaves the Company in its strongest ever financial position with in excess of $150 million cash at bank. Lake is now well financed as it advances the Kachi project toward FID and as exploration activity across all other projects is being aggressively accelerated".



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Appoints Executive Chairman

Lake Resources NL Appoints Executive Chairman

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that as part of the transition to serve critical North American and Asian supply chains Chairman Stu Crow will be appointed executive chairman to oversee the transition for a period of six months.

"Lake's aspirational target is to reach capacity of 100,000 tpa by 2030 which will underpin Lake's ambition to become a leading global producer of sustainable high purity lithium" Mr Crow said.

"We are now establishing a North American presence to serve our off-take customers, continue to work with our US-based technology partner, and engage capital markets."

"We are aligning project delivery, extraction technology, and operations. We are interviewing candidates with exceptional experience for the CEO and Managing Director role, and also candidates for the board to reflect growth of the company in the US markets."

Lake Resources is now developing four lithium brine projects in Argentina and has more than 150 people working across all four lithium brine projects.

As part of this transition to North America current Managing Director Steve Promnitz will depart after establishing Lake's dominant position in Argentina.

Mr Crow said the company has one of the largest lithium lease holdings in Argentina amounting to more than 2,200km2 with the majority of leases owned 100%. Lilac Solutions has the right to earn up to 25% of the Kachi project upon achieving certain milestones.

"In this regard we are exceptionally grateful for Steve's pioneering efforts in project generation to establish Lake's presence in Argentina."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Joint Debt Coordinators Appointed for Kachi Lithium Project

Lake Resources NL Joint Debt Coordinators Appointed for Kachi Lithium Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that it has appointed two leading project finance institutions, Citi and J.P. Morgan, as Joint Coordinators (JCs), for the Kachi Lithium Project.

The appointment was undertaken after a Tender Panel issued by Lake's advisor, GKB Ventures Ltd, to over 10 international banks and an extensive review and selection process which envisaged export agency guarantees for the proposed debt financing. The results of the Tender Panel implied that indicative bank appetite for the Kachi Lithium Project was in excess of 5 times the required amount, reflecting the strong interest by international banks for this project and the indicative support of the Export Credit Agencies (ECA's).

Citi and J.P. Morgan were deemed the strongest combination to coordinate the proposed financing package for this particular project. The two investment banks will work together on the debt financing package for Lake's 50,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Kachi Lithium Project, with the ongoing support of GKB Ventures Ltd and SD Capital Advisory Limited.

The contemplated debt financing will be based on the indicative support by UK Export Finance (UKEF, the Export Credit Agency of the United Kingdom) to cover approximately 70% of the total Kachi Project funding requirement, subject to UKEF approval and to standard project finance conditions(ASX release 11 August 2021).

It is also planned to have Export Development of Canada, (EDC, Canada's Export Credit Agency) to participate alongside UKEF as the lead ECA, under a Common Terms Agreement (ASX release 28 September 2021).

The appointment of the investment banks advances the development of the Kachi Project towards final credit approval and is part of the overall strategy set in place by GKB Ventures Ltd and SD Capital Advisory Limited.

The investment banks will co-ordinate workstreams between lenders and third-party analysis on major project milestones, including, among others, due diligence, the forthcoming JORC compliant definitive feasibility study (DFS) and the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).

The amount of the proposed debt financing will be governed, among other things, by the outcomes of the DFS currently underway and the Export Credit Agencies assessments of all studies that the company on foot.

"We are pleased to partner with Citi and J.P. Morgan, who support Lake's commitment to sustainable extraction, and minimising our environmental footprint", Steve Promnitz, Lake's Managing Director, said.

"Together, we are contributing to a clean energy future that aligns with investors, debt providers, and off-takers requirements that new lithium projects adhere to strict ESG standards," said Mr Promnitz.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

lake resources

Lake Resources NL Presentation Benchmark Minerals

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) provide the latest company presentation - Developing a Multi-Asset Tier1 Producer.


- CLEANER LITHIUM: Lake's 99.97% purity - high battery quality lithium carbonate

Concierge Medical Launches Prestige Care

Concierge Medical Launches Prestige Care

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), is pleased to introduce Prestige Medical Care (PMC) to private clientele in the Vancouver area. The Company also plans to expand its (PMC) services to other provinces to help provide personalized healthcare to Canadians.

The Company's prestige care service anticipates achieving major popularity in Vancouver with its premium healthcare program, delivering a full-service concierge health management system through personalized medical and non-medical care.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ScreenPro Provides Covid-19 Testing Update and Announces Insider Share Purchases

ScreenPro Provides Covid-19 Testing Update and Announces Insider Share Purchases

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") reports that the Covid-19 testing administered remained steady in May with approximately 23,000 tests. As previously announced, new contracts signed with the film and production industry will commence in the summer season throughout fall where the Company expects to continue and maintain the current testing level.

The Company is also pleased to report that ScreenPro started providing testing solutions for cruise ships in and around Vancouver's Port where Covid-19 testing remains mandatory to board.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions

Effective immediately, the following companies are suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspensions are considered Regulatory Halts as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. Cease Trade Orders have been issued by one or more securities commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Royal Wins Announces Delay in Filing of Interim Financial Statements, MD&A and Related Certifications

Royal Wins Announces Delay in Filing of Interim Financial Statements, MD&A and Related Certifications

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with proprietary AI skill-based technology, announces that it was unable to file its interim Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the "Interim Financial Filings") by the May 30, 2022 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The delay in filing is a result of the Company becoming aware of a material outstanding tax payment in the days prior to the Filing Deadline. The previous tax obligation is due to the Australian Tax Office by the Company's subsidiary Royal Wins PTY Ltd and stems from the 2016 and 2017 tax years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quizam Closes $240,000 Private Placement

Quizam Closes $240,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Quizam Media Corporation

Canada: CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

June 3rd, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C SX :QQ) ( OTC :QQQFF) is pleased to announce that the 4,000,000  Unit PP @ $0.06 is now closed .

The Unit Private Placement consists of 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a ½ share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months.

Subscription details are as follows: 9 Placees;

Insider Blueskyview Software Corp. (Russ Rossi CEO)  – 755,000 units;

Shares and warrants issued as a result of this Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring October 4 th ­­­, 2022.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Quizam Increases Private Placement to $240,000

Quizam Increases Private Placement to $240,000

(TheNewswire)

Quizam Media Corporation

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Quizam Increases the previously announced Private Placement from $201,000 to $240,000

June 1 st , 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (C NSX :QQ. CN ) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that the Unit Private Placement previously announced on May 12, 2022 is being increased from $201,000 to $240,000.

All other terms remain the same including the fact that the Unit Private Placement will be priced at $0.06 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months. There will be a total of 4,000,000 units issued.

Insider CEO Russ Rossi (Blueskyview Software Corp.) will be subscribing to 755,000 units.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

