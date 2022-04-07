MetaSyndicate is the first of its kind Ethereum Collection! To the extent that it joins the ranks of the world's premium NFT projects, standing tall alongside BAYC, Bored Ape, Crypto Punks, and Crypto Kitties. MetaSyndicate is a robust ecosystem that enables its NFT Holders to thrive in the digital economy. Their education programs arm their members with tools for success, while other features include a treasury of ...

GAMING00