Metals Creek Resources Corp. is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-020A and DL21-021 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project . Drill hole DL21-021 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 465 meters below surface and 15m below the lowermost mine working returning a core length intercept of 8.55 grammes per ton gold over 6.19m . This was ...

MEK:CA