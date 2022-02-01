Precious Metals Investing News
Metals Creek Resources Corp.     is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-020A and DL21-021 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project . Drill hole DL21-021 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 465 meters below surface and 15m below the lowermost mine working returning a core length intercept of 8.55 grammes per ton gold over 6.19m . This was ...

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-020A and DL21-021 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-021 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 465 meters(m) below surface and 15m below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 8.55 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 6.19m (506.81 - 513.00m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 5.14 g/t Au over 12.76m (506.81 - 519.57m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and occasional garnets. With an increase in alteration, primary banding within the iron formation has become more diffuse. The bottom portion of this unit sees an increase in magnetite content with associated amphiboles.

Drill hole DL21-020A intersected the Main Zone at approximately 320m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 4.35 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 4 meters(m) (396.6-400.6m). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation with disseminated to stringer pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 8% and trace disseminated pyrite.

Drilling to date has successfully extended high grade gold mineralization 151m below the lower most mine working, or 596m below surface along with further defining high-grade mineralization 50m south of the Dona Lake mine workings.

Drilling is ongoing and will continue to target the down plunge extension of the mine stratigraphy as well as test peripheral targets which include the North West Zone and the East Iron Formation.

Table 1 - Significant Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Total
(m)		 Grammes Remarks
Number Per Ton Gold
DL21-020A 37.62 38.89 1.27 2.08 QV Zone
and 396.60 403.60 7.00 2.98 Main Zone
including 396.60 400.60 4.00 4.35 Main Zone
and 422.30 432.58 10.28 1.08 B Zone
DL21-021 506.81 519.57 12.76 5.14 Main Zone
including 506.81 513.00 6.19 8.55 Main Zone

 

Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70-80% true thickness.

Drill results will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax : (709) -256-6061
email : astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/112237_c52c914c74fff801_002.jpg

Figure 1 - Main Zone Long Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/112237_c52c914c74fff801_002full.jpg.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112237

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Metals Creek Resources TSXV:MEK Gold Investing
MEK:CA
Metals Creek Resources

Metals Creek Resources

Overview

It’s been 125 years since George Carmack found himself in Yukon, Canada, after a failed attempt to capitalize on the reported gold strikes in Alaska. What started as a lucky discovery of a few gold nuggets in a creek bed ended up becoming one of the last great gold rushes in North America.

Gold mining in Canada occupies a rich and vital place in the country’s history. Mineralization of the precious metal exists throughout its landscape, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon Territory. Over the 70 years following Carmack’s discovery, Yukon would yield over C$250 million in gold. Even with that much already found, these historical discoveries are only scratching the surface.

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) is a Canada-based mineral acquisition and development company focused on exploring future mining opportunities throughout Canada. The company is currently operating world-class properties in Ontario, Yukon Territory and Newfoundland and Labrador. The mining and investor-friendly jurisdictions and rich resource histories of these properties primes Metal Creek Resources for significant high-grade discovery and yield.

The company has two key projects in operation: its Dona Lake gold project and Ogden gold project in Ontario. Metal Creek’s flagship projects are well-positioned for advanced exploration in collaboration with strategic partners and joint venture agreements.

Metal Creek’s Ontario properties’ biggest attractions are their high grade drill results, location and history of past-producing high-grade gold exploration.

The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Dona Lake gold project. Metals Creek CEO Alexander Stares mentioned projected drill program expansion for Dona Lake when discussing future exploration plans. “We’ll have lots of news coming up. Once we finish drilling, we’ll get everything back compiled into computers. We will go back in late summer and do another drill program.” The company’s current funds and exploration plans have primed it for fast-tracked advancement in the near future.

The Ogden property is hosted in the prolific Timmins gold camp and Pickle Lake area. Metals Creek currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp (TSX:NGT) in the Timmins Camp and strategic positioning as the project operator. A 2013 drilling campaign on the property uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters.

Metal Creek’s management team combines years of experience in the mineral exploration, geology and financial sectors. The company’s diverse shareholder portfolio and strategic partnerships also position the company for exceptional acquisition opportunities, economic growth and expansive gold mining success.

Metals Creek’s Company Highlights

  • Metals Creek Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing past-producing and world-class gold properties in Canada.
  • The company’s flagship projects include the Dona Lake and Thomas Ogden gold projects in Ontario. The company is also operating prospective properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Drill campaigns have found high grades of gold and silver
  • Metals Creek has created an option agreement with Newmont Corp for potential 100 percent ownership of the Dona Lake project. Additionally, the company has formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Newmont for the Ogden gold project in the Timmins Camp.
  • Past-producing gold and mineralization histories prime the company for expansive development plans and potentially high-grade high yield as seen by neighboring projects.
  • Metals Creek intends on advancing drill campaigns to explore project targets and dive deeper into investor and growth opportunities its properties have to offer.

Metals Creek’s Key Projects

Dona Lake Gold Project

The Dona Lake Gold project is one of Metal Creek’s flagship gold properties, and it is located in the Pickle Lake area of Northern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold within its widespread banded iron formation structures and leverages favorable mining conditions.

This project is Metal Creek’s second option agreement with Newmont Corp. The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the projects with the issuing of seven million shares and spending of C$4 million over three years.

The company has already completed a successful drill program for the project. This program’s results have confirmed gold mineralization outside of current mined areas and potentially deeper gold mineralization. Present grades have hovered as high as 8.37g/t gold in all three targets.

Past-producing history on the property indicates the production of 246,500 ounces of gold priced at US$375 an ounce before mine closures in 1994. Metals Creek expects to continue drilling campaigns into depths below current mine workings.

Ogden Gold Project

The Ogden gold property covers 8 kilometers of strike length on the Porcupine-Destor Break in Ogden Township, Ontario. Metals Creek Resources and Newmont have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement on the property, with Metal Creeks as the operator. The property has the potential to mimic successful gold production levels reaching 17 million ounces of gold as seen by its eastern neighbors.

Ogden hosts six mineralized gold zones and a historic non 43-101 compliant resource of one million tonnes at 4.12 g/t gold. A 2013 drilling campaign uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters. In 2017, the company reported 4.39 g/t gold grades over 12.45 meters after drilling the target TOG-17-53 on the property.

Exciting discoveries of visible gold in the core have prompted additional investment interests and points to fold structure orientations that could correlate to high-grade gold mineralization. Metals Creek intends to expand drilling to explore this project’s potential further.

Metals Creek’s Management Team

Alexander Stares — President, CEO & Director

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Sandy assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp.in December of 2007. He is also a Director of Leocor Gold Inc White Metal Resources Corp and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March 2007, which was awarded to members of the Stares/Keats family. Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Michael MacIsaac P.Geo — VP Exploration

Michael MacIsaac brings to Metals Creek Resources over 33 years of exploration and management experience. He received his B.Sc from Lakehead University and has a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. MacIsaac’s vast experience entails both grassroots and advanced projects across Canada in gold, base metal and PGE environments. His expertise includes base metal exploration with Noranda Exploration in the Geco and Mattabi Mining Camps, gold exploration in the prolific Hemlo and Red lake Gold Camps and PGE exploration for North American Palladium in Northern Finland and Northwestern Ontario.

MacIsaac’s vast background in different metallogenic terranes and exploration techniques will help this young company poised for growth attain its strategic objectives through quality acquisitions and sound exploration.

Wayne Reid P.Geo — VP Corporate Development & Director

Wayne Reid has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning various Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Northern BC and Alaska. Reid was instrumental in discovering the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in the Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulphide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid has over 20 years with the Noranda / Hemlo group in district and regional manager capacity in several areas across Canada. He has over 10 years of experience in the Timmins camp with as a Canadian manager with Echo Bay Mines, and as an exploration manager with St. Andrew Goldfields. Most recently, he was vice president of Exploration for Ucore Uranium.

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis — CFO & Director

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis is an entrepreneur and a specialist in the financial aspects of real estate investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1987. Upon graduation, he spent six years at KPMG in the audit department, providing various client services. In September 1993, Tsimidis left KPMG to set up his own chartered accounting firm, focusing on tax and financial planning. He is the CFO and the principal broker for Union Capital Management Inc and Haven Property Development Inc. Tsimidis has also been intimately involved with mortgage origination and real estate development projects. He is the CFO and a director of Bold Stroke Ventures.

Michael Stares — Director

Michael Stares has been a successful entrepreneur with 50 percent ownership in Stares Contracting Corp., and he is president and CEO of White Metal Resources. Stares’ background comes from over 30 years of prospecting, eight years for Noranda Exploration, having a fantastic track record for new discoveries. Alongside the Stares-Keats family of prospectors, Stares was the honored recipient of the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award at the 2007 PDAC Conference. He currently serves as a Benton Resources Corp director.

Pat Mohan — Director

Pat Mohan is president and CEO of the Mohan Group. Mohan has worked in the marketing, advertising and promotions field for over 20 years. In 1986, he founded The Mohan Group. He has been the driving force behind its growth from a fledgling firm to one of Canada’s fastest-growing and best-respected advertising and marketing companies. Mohan is also a director with Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.

Malvin Spooner — Director

Malvin Spooner was the founder, president, CEO and director of Mavrix Fund Management Inc., an award-winning investment management company with mutual and other funds distributed across Canada until acquired in 2009. He has been a portfolio manager for over 25 years in the Canadian financial services industry. He introduced and was responsible for a successful series of tax-advantaged limited partnerships in more recent years, which invested over half a billion dollars in junior mining exploration companies. Spooner has appeared frequently on television and in print media as an investment expert over his entire career and is a widely respected professional.

Lorne Woods — Director

Lorne Woods graduated from Concordia University in 1986 with a BA, majoring in Political Science. He served as a chair, board member, and director for Concordia University Alumni Association. He co-founded Judson Woods back in 1987 with a partner to work with a large group of small mining companies. The company’s principal business started with creating and producing advertising to assist in marketing clients to the investment community. It also specialized in investor relations, promoting its clients’ assets and projects to the financial media and investing public.

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Drills 9.2 g/t Gold over 4.47 meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 9.2 g/t Gold over 4.47 meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for six holes recently drilled on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

The Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) was the main focus of the drill program, totalling 2,076 meters. By means of oriented core, the program's emphasis was to further define the orientation of high-grade cross cutting veins and mineralization, as well as determining true orientations of contacts, fold structures and faults within a very complex sequence of stratigraphy. Three of the six holes drilled had visible gold.

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Reports DL21-019 Returns 3.0 g/t Gold over 24.50 Meters Including 6.0 g/t Gold over 4.75 Meters in Main Zone at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Reports DL21-019 Returns 3.0 g/t Gold over 24.50 Meters Including 6.0 g/t Gold over 4.75 Meters in Main Zone at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-018 and DL21-019 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-019 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 424m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 6.0 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 4.75 meters(m) (448.55 - 453.30m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.0 g/t Au over 24.5m (438.00 - 462.50m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 7% with local pyrite. Abundant sections of silicate-oxide iron formation with associated magnetite is also present in this intercept. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and garnets with locally strong folding. This intercept is located between the 360 and 455 level and south of the mine workings and continues to further define the high- grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings.

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.

Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FRA:M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the company has closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "Private Placement").

The company has raised aggregate proceeds of $1,009,140 by issuing 4,587,000 flow-through units at 22 cents per unit, with each flow-through unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through share of at an exercise price of $0.30 for 36 months from the date of issuance. Issuer will have the option to accelerate warrant expiration, 30 days from notice date, if common shares trade at or above $0.45 for 60 consecutive trading days. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month and one day hold period. No cash finders' fees or finders' warrants were paid in connection with this financing. The flow-through shares entitle holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less
Metals Creek Outlines Additional SGH Gold Anomalies at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Outlines Additional SGH Gold Anomalies at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce it has received results from phase II of its Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") Gold survey conducted in July of 2021 on its Ogden Gold property in the heart of the Timmins Gold Camp.

The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Keep reading... Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Closes Athabasca Basin Properties Transaction with Okapi Resources Ltd

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Athabasca Basin Properties Transaction with Okapi Resources Ltd

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a transaction with Okapi Resources Limited of Perth, Australia (ASX: OKR) ("Okapi") whereby Okapi, an arm's length purchaser, has acquired the Company's 100% interests in five uranium exploration properties and the Company's 80% interest in a sixth uranium exploration property (the "Transaction"), with all six properties located in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Six Properties"). The Transaction was first announced on November 9, 2021 with total consideration payable to ALX of AUD$2.1 million.

The Six Properties

Keep reading... Show less
Inomin to Start Ground Survey at Lynx to Identify Nickel Drill Targets

Inomin to Start Ground Survey at Lynx to Identify Nickel Drill Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports a 118 line-kilometre (km) ground magnetic survey will begin in early February at the Company's Lynx sulphide nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey is designed to delineate drill targets in serpentinite-magnetite hosted nickel mineralization. The survey will encompass 624 hectares in the Bear North and South zones situated on the north-eastern extent of the property. The aforementioned zones extend 3 km long, forming the eastern rim of a large (9 km diameter) circular magnetic feature interpreted to be an ocean basin accreted seamount containing ultramafic complexes (Figure 1). Scott Geophysics Ltd. of Vancouver, BC is completing the survey.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3069/112219_ae97d9edd4632b01_001.jpg

Figure 1: Ground-magnetic grid over Bear zone of Lynx property. An 8 kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies greater than 2 kilometres in length have been delineated at Lynx by an airborne magnetics survey.

Keep reading... Show less
MLK Gold Ltd. finalizes contract with Geotech Ltd. to conduct helicopter-borne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

MLK Gold Ltd. finalizes contract with Geotech Ltd. to conduct helicopter-borne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical system will explore mineral potential over 944 line-kms beginning in February.

MLK Gold Ltd. ( CSE: MLK ) ( or the " Company "), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce that it will conduct a Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical survey on its flagship Caledonia Brook gold property with the work set to begin in February. Located in the south-west region of Grand Falls Windsor Newfoundland the Caledonia Brook property is situated west of New Found Gold Corporation's high-grade gold discovery and shares geological similarities to Marathon Gold's (4 million ounces) Valentine and Victoria Lake Grand Falls Shear Zone System.

Keep reading... Show less
Cross River Increases McVicar Land Package and Updates Winter Drill Program

Cross River Increases McVicar Land Package and Updates Winter Drill Program

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its recent land acquisition and update preparations for the upcoming winter drill program at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project.

The 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project covers a large portion of the Lang Lake Greenstone Belt (Patricia Mining Division) in the Uchi sub-Province, Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada (Fig. 1).

The gold deposits in this part of NW Ontario are hosted in Archean greenstone belts, rocks which contain some of the world's great gold mines and much of the global gold endowment. McVicar sits approximately 150 km east of the Red Lake gold camp (>20 Moz Au[i]), 50 km east of the Springpole gold deposit (5 Moz Au[ii]), and 20 km northwest of the Golden Patricia mine (0.6 Moz Au[iii]).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_002.jpg

Image 1: Location of the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario, Canada

To view an enhanced version of Image 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_002full.jpg.

In advance of its upcoming winter drill program, the Company acquired the remaining relevant open claim blocks within the McVicar project area. These additional blocks cover historic mineral occurrences with notable gold results.

The added mineral Claims were acquired from an arms-length vendor in consideration for the issuance of 100,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares"). The Consideration Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four-months-and-one-day following closing day of issuance.

No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the acquisition of the Claims.

The following is a list of mineral occurrences situated on the newly added land positions, and the claims are shown in Figure 2.

  • Lang Lake - Belore[iv] 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper
  • Sample 2056[v] 1.34 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 0134[vi] 1.47 grams per ton gold
  • AOI 3[vii] 1.18 grams per ton gold
  • Sample 2211[viii] 297 grams per ton silver and >1% lead

The map below shows the locations of the new claims in red outlines and the locations of the samples are labelled yellow dots within the new claims (red).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_003.jpg

Image 2: McVicar map showing new claims and sample locations

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_003full.jpg.

These samples have had limited follow up, and no known historic drill holes are located nearby these gold showings. Even the Lang Lake - Belore sample with 14.12 grams per ton gold and 0.45% copper was not followed up and drill-tested. These additional property acquisitions comprise new discovery opportunities on the McVicar property, and the technical team will target these areas for mapping and sampling during the summer 2022 field program.

The Company's Winter 2022 drill program includes a planned 5,000 meters of core drilling from two priority targets: The Altered Zone and the Bear Head Zone.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. Field work in 2021 has significantly advanced these targets to the drill testing stage.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 5000m drilling campaign. Camp construction is anticipated in the first part of February 2022.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale gold exploration project that covers the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include[ix]:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samples[x] that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Au[xi].

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

The Company acquired state-of-the-art Lidar coverage of McVicar and mobilized a Phase 1 field program in summer 2021. The technical team incorporated the historic and modern work into a regional geologic model. That yielded two high-grade gold trends located at the Altered Zone and the newly discovered Bear Head Zone. Those two locations became priority drill targets for the Winter 2022 exploration program.

The winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits. The map below shows the planned targets:

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_005.jpg

Figure 1: McVicar Winter 2022 Drill Program Targets

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_005full.jpg.

The Winter 2022 drill program builds on the successful Phase 1 field campaign reported in the Company's New Release dated October 5, 2021. The Phase 1 field program confirmed the locations of historic bedrock gold occurrences.

In addition, the 2021 field work identified and outlined a new mineralized zone south of the historic Chellow Vein, named the "Bear Head" Zone.

Bear Head Zone

The Bear Head is a newly discovered, undrilled, minimum 700-meter-long, high-grade gold corridor, nested within a multi-kilometer gold-bearing crustal-scale break.

The technical team identified an extensive NW-trending multi-kilometer damage zone in altered mafic volcanic rocks, coincident with braided lineaments and structural breaks identified in (topographic) Lidar features. These surficial and geologic features match a magnetic geophysical anomaly.

Field crews identified this new trend on site approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein. The Bear Head Zone is situated near the southern contact between mafic metavolcanic rocks and granite outboard of the Bear Head Fault Zone.

Two samples collected from sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks containing smoky-blue quartz veins (1-10 centimeter-wide), returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au, respectively (see Company news release dated October 5, 2021).

The surface exposure of the shear zone shows up clearly as a discrete WNW trending break on the 2021 Lidar survey data. Magnetic data shows a coincident linear anomaly (high and magnetic edge feature).

The drill program will test the extent of the anomaly at depth across the recessive zone at and adjacent to the structural/magnetic breaks which are coincident with the mapped gold zones.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_006.jpg

Image 2: Location of the new Bear Head Trend, 550m south of and parallel to the Chellow Vein

To view an enhanced version of Image 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_006full.jpg.

The Altered Zone

The Altered Zone is a complex zone of deformation and intense alteration composed of intensely sheard mafic volcanics, abundant green mica, intermediate intrusive rocks, massive to semi-massive quartz, and a quartz-carbonate-sericite schist make up the zone.

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint.

The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions. The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity along strike, down-dip and down-plunge. The program will also test for new gold shoots and domains at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.

Shallow historic drilling at the Altered Zone intercepted 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09m (including 33 g/t Au over 1.86m) (drillhole ML-86-27[xii]), 5.7 g/t Au over 7.71m (drillhole ML-03-019), amongst other high-grade results. Trenching of the shear zone approximately 200m north of the claims returned 6.89 g/t Au over 1.55m (trench AZ-03-05; Continuum Resources Ltd.[xiii]).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_007.jpg

Image 3: Cross River Ventures' Model-Interpreted Altered Zone Target and Historic Drill Intercepts

To view an enhanced version of Image 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/112278_c1e5c6bec4224812_007full.jpg.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. However, an unusual fire season inhibited field work at McVicar until late in the year.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 2022 5000m drilling campaign.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, P.Geo., Ph.D., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Keep reading... Show less
gold coins with trading chart

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold Set for Big Upside Move in 2022, be Ready to Get Out of Oil

Gareth Soloway January 2022 youtu.be

Gold has spent the last year and a half or so consolidating after reaching its highest point ever in mid-2020, and for some market watchers that price activity has been disappointing.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the yellow metal is behaving similar to how it did in the 1970s.

He explained that in the early 1970s, when there wasn't much inflation, gold experienced a big move up, much as it did from 2018 to 2020. Around 1975 to 1976, when inflation started to rear its head, gold consolidated for about two years — this is just like what's been happening since the precious metal hit its all-time high.

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Amends Option to Purchase Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property ("Coronado", or the "Property"), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A letter of intent for the Coronado option agreement was first announced by the Company on June 7, 2018 and a definitive agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 .

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×