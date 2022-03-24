



James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy, recently put the importance of the Manibridge Project’s location into context, stating, “The thing we know about the Thompson Nickel Belt is that over six billion pounds of nickel has been produced from within the belt since 1961, that’s a lot of nickel. It’s the fifth-largest nickel mining jurisdiction in the world; this is not a little area, this is huge. This has global implications moving forward, especially with the advent of EVs and battery requirements, we need nickel! So why not go back to the Thompson Nickel Belt.” A 3,000-meter drill program recently commenced within the Manibridge Project targeting high-grade nickel within a kilometre of the old mine workings. The drilling program is focused on a historic mining area that produced 1.3 million tonnes of high-grade nickel from 1971 to 1977. Metal Energy isn’t just reproducing historic drill holes, it's identified additional targets to extend the current envelope of high-grade nickel. The Strange Project, the company’s second project, is located within the Animikie Basin geological region in the Thunder Bay area, northwestern Ontario. This geologic region hosts Lundin Mining’s (TSX:LUN) Eagle East and Eagle Mine sulphide nickel deposits.. Metal Energy is part of the Ore Group, a collection of mining companies targeting premier jurisdictions that share in-house technical and financial expertise. Additionally, a team of experienced experts lead Metal Energy’s exploration and growth. James Sykes, CEO, brings his past successes in the uranium space to the team, confident he can repeat history… this time with nickel. Stephen Stewart serves as chairman and director, adding his extensive management background to the team. Charles Beaudry adds 30 years of experience in exploration and hands-on project management within the mining space. The team is rounded out by Mike Sweeny, VP Exploration & Development, who’s very successful +30 year career in the nickel exploration and mining space is invaluable.

Company Highlights Metal Energy is focused on high-grade nickel projects in politically stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada.

The company’s flagship project, Manibridge, encompasses a high-grade nickel past-producing mine within the historically prolific Thompson Nickel Belt, known for producing billions of pounds of high-grade nickel since 1961

A drilling program recently began at Manibridge that aims to confirm historic results and expand the known occurrences of high-grade nickel

The Strange Project is located within a geological region in Ontario that is already home to high-grade nickel and copper projects.

The company is led by a diverse management team with multiple past successes that they believe they can repeat with the company’s nickel projects

Key Projects Manibridge High-Grade Nickel Project The Manibrige Project is located within the famous Thompson Nickel Belt, which is one of the world’s richest nickel districts. The company believes that the project has potential for numerous multi-million-tonne deposits of high-grade ore enveloped by additional lower-grade mineralized shells. Project Highlights: Astounding Historic Results : The project’s area was formerly owned by Falconbridge from 1971 and 1977, during which time it produced 1.3 million tonnes of 2.55 percent nickel and 0.27 percent copper to a depth of 381 meters.

: The project’s area was formerly owned by Falconbridge from 1971 and 1977, during which time it produced 1.3 million tonnes of 2.55 percent nickel and 0.27 percent copper to a depth of 381 meters. Drilling to Uncover Additional High-Grade Deposits : Metal Energy’s new drilling program aims to confirm exploration data that indicates high-tenor, high-grade sulphide nickel mineralization below and on strike of historically mined areas.

: Metal Energy’s new drilling program aims to confirm exploration data that indicates high-tenor, high-grade sulphide nickel mineralization below and on strike of historically mined areas. Encouraging Results From 2019 Drilling : The Manibridge North target, 3 kilometres northeast and on strike with the Manibridge Mine produced additional promising results, including 12.06 percent nickel at 128 meters, and 6.79 percent nickel at 87 meters.

: The Manibridge North target, 3 kilometres northeast and on strike with the Manibridge Mine produced additional promising results, including 12.06 percent nickel at 128 meters, and 6.79 percent nickel at 87 meters. Developed Infrastructure: The project area has year-round highway and railway access, and is located near Thompson, MB, both facilitating transportation of future production.

The Strange Project

This project is a potential district-scale discovery opportunity for nickel sulfide. Multiple targets have already been identified, including a few large-scale magnetic anomalies. The presence of the anomalies prompted Metal Energy to stake additional claims, bringing the total area of the project to 11,00 hectares.

Project Highlights: Developed Infrastructure : The project area has year-round highway access and is located near Thunder Bay, ON, both facilitating transportation of future production.

: The project area has year-round highway access and is located near Thunder Bay, ON, both facilitating transportation of future production. Drill Program Planned and Permitted : A drill program to test the sequence at the base of the mid-continental rift is complete. Results will be released when available.

: A drill program to test the sequence at the base of the mid-continental rift is complete. Results will be released when available. Encouraging Magnetic Data: Multiple anomalies within the project area increases chance of discovery success.