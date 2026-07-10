Meridian Announces Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO,OTC:MRRDF) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") announces that, on 9 July 2026 it granted the following conditional share awards under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") to the following Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"). Awards take the form of restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs") or deferred share units ("DSUs"), as explained below.

Name Role Award type Number of shares under award
Gilbert Clark CEO RSU 166,481
Gilbert Clark CEO PSU 332,963
David Halkyard CFO RSU 107,796
David Halkyard CFO PSU 215,593
Bruce McLeod Chairman DSU 66,592
Susanne Sesselmann Non-executive director DSU 33,296
Douglas Ford Non-executive director DSU 33,296
Neil Gregson Non-executive director DSU 33,296
Carlos Vilhena Non-executive director DSU 33,296
Felipe Holzhacker Alves Non-executive director DSU 33,296

 

In calculating the number of shares in the Company over which these awards have been granted, the Remuneration Committee of the Company has applied the price of CAD1.70/GBP£0.92.

Any shares that vest under the CEO's RSU or PSU which are not sold to pay tax and social security liabilities will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period.

RSUs

The Company's remuneration committee (the "Committee") has granted RSUs at 50% of salary for the CEO and 37.5% of salary for the CFO.

RSUs will normally vest on the third anniversary of grant conditional upon the relevant individual's continued employment and the Committee's determination that the vesting outcome appropriately reflects the Company's underlying performance and progress during the relevant vesting period.

PSUs

The Committee has granted PSUs at 100% of salary for the CEO and 75% of salary for the CFO.

PSUs will normally vest on the third anniversary of grant conditional upon the relevant individual's continued employment and the Committee's determination of performance against a combination of the following measures:

  • relative total shareholder return (75%) against a bespoke peer group of similar companies based on development stage/advanced exploration copper and copper-gold focused businesses; and
  • strategic/operational targets (25%).

DSUs

The Committee has granted DSUs at 50% of the relevant director's annual fee.

DSUs will normally vest in twelve equal monthly instalments conditional upon the relevant individual's continued engagement. The actual payout or settlement of a DSU is only applicable once a Director leaves the Board.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining plc

Mr. Gilbert Clark - CEO and Director
Meridian Mining plc
8th Floor, 4 More London Riverside
London SE1 2AU
United Kingdom
Email: info@meridianmining.co
Ph: +44 (0) 203 930 3145 (GMT)

Media Enquiries:
Gareth Tredway / Saskia Sizen
Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: meridianmining@tavistock.co.uk
Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/contact/
Follow Meridian on X: https://X.com/MeridianMining
Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Donald (Bruce) McLeod
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
  
Identification code GB00BVPND783
  
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   




Price(s) Volume(s)


Nil consideration 66,592

  


d) Aggregated information N/A
  
- Aggregated volume
  
- Price
  
e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Susanne Sesselmann
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
  
Identification code GB00BVPND783
  
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   


  
Price(s) Volume(s)
  
Nil consideration 33,296
     


d) Aggregated information N/A
  
- Aggregated volume
  
- Price
  
e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Douglas Ford
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
  
Identification code GB00BVPND783
  
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   




Price(s) Volume(s)


Nil consideration 33,296

  


d) Aggregated information N/A
  
- Aggregated volume
  
- Price
  
e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Neil Gregson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
  
Identification code GB00BVPND783
  
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)    


  
Price(s) Volume(s)


Nil consideration 33,296

  


d) Aggregated information N/A
  
- Aggregated volume
  
- Price
  
e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Carlos Vilhena
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
  
Identification code GB00BVPND783
  
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)    




Price(s) Volume(s)


Nil consideration 33,296

  


d) Aggregated information N/A
  
- Aggregated volume
  
- Price
  
e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Felipe Holzhacker Alves
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
 
Identification code GB00BVPND783
 
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   




Price(s) Volume(s)


Nil consideration 33,296
     


d) Aggregated information N/A
  
- Aggregated volume
  
- Price
  
e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Gilbert Clark
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
  
Identification code GB00BVPND783
  
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   




Price(s) Volume(s)


Nil consideration 332,963


Nil consideration 166,481
d) Aggregated information
  
- Aggregated volume 499,444
  
- Price N/A
  
e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name David Halkyard
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CFO
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each
  
Identification code GB00BVPND783
  
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)   



   Price(s) Volume(s)   


Nil consideration 107,796


Nil consideration 215,593
d) Aggregated information
  
- Aggregated volume 323,389
  
- Price N/A
  
e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304688

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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