Meet the New Chase Sapphire Preferred: Earn More Than Ever, Same $95 Annual Fee

New ways to earn more on travel and everyday purchases move cardmembers closer to their next trip, while added travel credits and protections help them travel with confidence
Today, Chase announces new earn categories, travel credits and protections now available on the Sapphire Preferred card , with no change to the $95 annual fee. Cardmembers can earn more than ever with this go-to travel credit card, including new ways to earn accelerated points on travel and everyday purchases, plus new and expanded travel credits and protections to help them travel with confidence.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615099861/en/
New and existing cardmembers have access to these new benefits starting today, June 15, 2026. The Sapphire Preferred card's accelerated earning power is strengthened by the addition of 3x points on gas and EV charging, plus 3x points on vacation homes at top brands like Airbnb, Vrbo and more. Cardmembers will also receive a $100 Chase Travel Hotel Credit each account anniversary, doubled from $50. To help ease travel, cardmembers can receive a credit up to $120 toward Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS every four years, and with the addition of Emergency Evacuation and Transportation coverage, the card now has the most comprehensive suite of travel protections in its class. Additionally, cardmembers will receive a complimentary Apple TV subscription for one year when activated by December 31, 2026.
"Sapphire Preferred has always been a favorite for travelers and now we've made it even better, especially for those who want to earn valuable points quickly and prioritize simplicity and reliability," said Laura Picciano, General Manager of Chase Sapphire. "Whether it's a nearby road trip or a bigger getaway worth saving for, Sapphire Preferred helps cardmembers turn their spending into travel memories while delivering value well beyond the annual fee."
To celebrate these updates , for a limited time, new cardmembers can earn 100,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first three months.
MORE TO LOVE ABOUT THE NEW SAPPHIRE PREFERRED CARD
In addition to what's new, cardmembers continue to enjoy many of the benefits they already love across travel and everyday categories. A full list of Sapphire Preferred benefits includes:
Strong Accelerated Earn, Made Even Stronger
- NEW: 3x points on gas and EV charging
- NEW: 3x points on vacation homes at top brands including Airbnb, Vrbo and more
- 5x points on all Chase Travel purchases, including flights, hotels, rental cars, cruises, activities and tours
- 2x points on all other travel worldwide
- 3x points on dining worldwide, including takeout and eligible delivery services
- 3x points on top streaming services
- 3x points on online grocery purchases
- 5x points on Lyft rides through September 30, 2027
- 5x total points on eligible Peloton equipment and accessory purchases over $150 through December 31, 2027
- 1x points on all other purchases
More Credits, Protections and Perks
- UPDATED: $100 Chase Travel Hotel Credit every account anniversary, now doubled from $50
- UPDATED: The most comprehensive suite of built-in travel protections in its class, now including Emergency Evacuation and Transportation coverage
- NEW: $120 Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS credit every four years
- NEW: Complimentary Apple TV subscription for one year when activated by December 31, 2026. Terms apply.
- Points Boost: Cardmembers can get more value when redeeming Ultimate Rewards ® points on thousands of top-booked hotels and on flights with select airlines through Chase Travel
- Complimentary DashPass membership (a $120/ year value), plus up to $10 off a month on groceries, daily essentials, and more on DoorDash. Terms apply.
Plus, cardmembers can spend anywhere in the world with no foreign transaction fees and on one of the most widely accepted global networks.
The 10% Anniversary Bonus Benefit is being discontinued, effective immediately for cardmembers who apply on or after June 15, 2026. For cardmembers who applied prior to June 15, 2026, eligible purchases made through October 1, 2026, will continue to earn the 10% bonus, which will be awarded by January 31, 2027.
ULTIMATE REWARDS UPDATES
Sapphire Preferred and Ink Business Preferred cardmembers' Ultimate Rewards points will transfer to World of Hyatt at a rate of 4:3. For Sapphire Preferred cardmembers, this is effective immediately for new cardmembers who apply on or after June 15, 2026, and effective October 1, 2026, for cardmembers who applied prior to June 15, 2026. For Ink Business Preferred cardmembers, this is effective October 1, 2026, for existing cardmembers and for new cardmembers who apply on or after October 1, 2026.
Ultimate Rewards points do not expire as long as accounts are open, and there are no blackout dates or travel restrictions when booking through Chase Travel. Beyond high-value travel redemptions with Chase Travel and Points Boost, Ultimate Rewards' flexible ecosystem offers additional ways to use points, including Pay Yourself Back, gift cards and cash back. Cardmembers can also earn hotel loyalty points in addition to Ultimate Rewards points when they book their stay at select hotels through Chase Travel.
For more information on all the new benefits of the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, please visit Chase.com/SapphirePreferred . And, for more information on Ultimate Rewards, please visit chase.com/UltimateRewards .
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $4.9 trillion and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. Chase serves nearly 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615099861/en/
Media Contact
Elizabeth Janis
Elizabeth.Janis@chase.com