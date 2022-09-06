GamingInvesting News

The College Also Announces First Ever Esports Team

Dunwoody College of Technology a private, non-profit institution and pioneer in technical education, today announces its new mascot, the Dunwoody Hawks, and the college's entrance into the highly-popular world of competitive esports.

Dunwoody College of Technology new mascot, the Dunwoody Hawks

The Hawks: Soaring to New Heights

Dunwoody is excited to introduce students, alumni, faculty, and community members to the Hawks, a new mascot for their first-ever esports team, campus life, and student activities. The creation of the hawk mascot embodies the pride, dedication, and creativity of Dunwoody's community.

"Hawks have always been a part of the Dunwoody landscape and by using the hawk as our new mascot we honor that history," said Rich Wagner , Ph.D., President of Dunwoody College of Technology . "Hawks are intelligent and creative creatures and we believe that those strengths and skills are reflective of our students and staff."

Hawks have been living on Dunwoody's campus for more than a century and the mascot design was inspired by a photo of a hawk that lives on Dunwoody's campus.

Collegiate Esports: Learn by Doing

Dunwoody is officially joining the highly-popular world of competitive online gaming, with an official esports team, which embraces the college's mission of learning by doing. Dunwoody's esports team will compete against other college and university teams in up to three online gaming leagues, which may include Call of Duty, Rocket League, and Apex Legends.

"The creation of an esports team is a great fit for Dunwoody. This team will allow our students to bridge STEM academic foundations with sports," said Scott Stallman , Provost of Dunwoody College of Technology . "Esports are a great opportunity for students who are looking to explore new opportunities that allow them to think strategically, while learning new skills and building connections across campus and the entire esports community."

Extreme Networks Inc. reports that esports programs help to improve campus experiences and to boost overall student recruitment and retention. Dunwoody students interested in joining the esports team can learn more online and team tryout information will be released in early October.

For more information on Dunwoody visit https://dunwoody.edu/ or follow the College on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis , Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 46 majors - including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields - Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined. More information on Dunwoody can be found at www.dunwoody.edu or by following Dunwoody on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-the-hawks-dunwoody-college-of-technologys-first-mascot-in-80-years-301617505.html

SOURCE Dunwoody College of Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GIST Scientists Develop Model that Adjusts Videogame Difficulty Based on Player Emotions

The novel approach will help create a better gaming experience for all types of players

Appropriately balancing a videogame's difficulty is essential to provide players with a pleasant experience. In a recent study, Korean scientists developed a novel approach for dynamic difficulty adjustment where the players' emotions are estimated using in-game data, and the difficulty level is tweaked accordingly to maximize player satisfaction. Their efforts could contribute to balancing the difficulty of games and making them more appealing to all types of players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SKYPlay to go global with ProBit Global listing

SKYPL AY Inc. announced the listing of its cryptocurrency, SKP(SKYPlay Token) on ProBit Global —one of the world's leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKYPLAY X ProBit Global

SKYPlay began its first steps towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing SKP on MEXC Global last May. Following the listing on MEXC and ProBit Global, the company plans to accelerate the process of expanding its global presence as it continues to list SKP on prominent global and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

SKP, the key currency of SKYPlay platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fees, fast speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPLAY Inc. will release a variety of new lifestyle content as well as a range of eP2E games via SKYPlay–the easiest P2E and NFT business platform. In addition to the launching of Coin Grid and the SKYPlay platform, two other games will be released this year including a game from Retrocat, which just announced the signing of an onboarding contract with SKYPlay.

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPLAY Inc. said, "SKYPlay has expanded community users from 170 countries with events and entertaining activities. Throughout the listing on ProBit Global, we are glad to demonstrate the reliability and scalability by outlining our consistent roadmap with our brand catchphrase, FUEL—uphold F un, U tility, and E asy content while maintaining the platform's L iquidity."

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

ProBit Global

ProBit Global is a Top 20 crypto exchange worldwide providing unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and 600+ altcoins in 1000+ markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skyplay-to-go-global-with-probit-global-listing-301618052.html

SOURCE SKYPlay

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/06/c6420.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Live in harmony with nature as adventure and relaxation await you in the tropical island paradise of 'ISLA SINALOA'

Animals Make the Best Friends!

Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher EnsenaSoft is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA a relaxing open-ended social simulation game set on an island retreat inhabited by fun and engaging animal characters in a peaceful universe full of fun activities. Over two years in the making, ISLA SINALOA is available as a FREE-TO-PLAY download on iOS®, Android™, and the Windows® Store.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IXL Introduces Educational Games for Young Learners

IXL's new games provide engaging ways to help students gain a deeper understanding of fundamental math and language arts concepts

IXL the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, released more than 120 educational games covering math and English language arts skills for Pre-K through 5th grade. Each game provides a fun, new way to help students understand key grade level topics and spark a lasting love of learning.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Crypto Games AG takes Backgammon to the metaverse on Concordium blockchain

- Crypto Games AG is announcing the development of CryptoGammon, a blockchain-based backgammon, on the Concordium Blockchain.

With Concordium's commitment to confidentiality and accountability, the possibilities of how backgammon could evolve in the metaverse are endless. Players will participate in tournaments and test their skills against people from all over the world in a secure environment provided by Concordium and its ID-framework.

In accordance with Concordium and Crypto Games AG's sustainability efforts, players will also have the opportunity to trade unique NFTs in-game on the net-zero carbon emission NFT marketplace SpaceSeven, as well as compete for prizes in the native Concordium cryptocurrency CCD.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT

  • Global pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT to start from September 6 until the release using Gleam
  • Various rewards prepared for pre-registration such as 50tBORA and rare-grade characters

METABORA (co-representative Gyehan Song, Sangjoon Woo ), a subsidiary of Kakao Games for global game development and publishing, began the global pre-registration for casual golf game 'BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn' on the September 6th, 2022 .

METABORA begins pre-registration for BORA 2.0 Onboarding Project BIRDIE SHOT!

The pre-registration for BIRDIE SHOT runs until the official release using a Gleam page connected to the website of BIRDIE SHOT.

To commemorate the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, METABORA is holding an event to give away tBORA. First of all, 1,000 users will be drawn from those who apply for pre-registration and given 50 tBORA (worth about 15 USD , as of August 31th ). All users who sign up for the game and connect their wallets after pre-registration will be given a 'Rare' grade character (Coach Con), a random Epic item, 3 Skill Tickets and 200 Epic Drinks.

BIRDIE SHOT is a blockchain game version of "Friends Shot: Golf for All" that is being serviced in Korea and globally. It is a casual golf game where users create their own golf teams and compete against various players in golf courses across the world.

Users can earn the in-game currency GOLD while enjoying BIRDIE SHOT, which can be exchanged with tokens on the BORA PORTAL for profit. Users can also enjoy the game and earn at the same time by trading the characters they have strengthened and converted into NFTs.

To learn more about the pre-registration of BIRDIE SHOT, check the Gleam page and the BIRDIE SHOT website.

#APPENDIX

Website for BIRDIE SHOT: https://www.birdieshot.io/
Website for Gleam: https://bit.ly/3wXEEJU
Website for BORA PORTAL: https://boraportal.com/

About METABORA

METABORA is a parent company of BORANETWORK servicing a blockchain platform, BORA.

BORA ecosystem is engaging various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and seeking a synergy among different contents in sports and entertainment, as well as gaming.

It is running BORA PORTAL through BORANETWORK and developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi, increasing the access to various contents for user convenience by listing BORA on global cryptocurrency exchanges.

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA, kelly.meta@metabora.io
Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA, allen.meta@metabora.io

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metabora-begins-pre-registration-for-bora-2-0-onboarding-project-birdie-shot-301617954.html

SOURCE METABORA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×