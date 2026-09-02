Meet the Dell 14S: An Affordable Laptop Built for Students, College and Everyday Life

New lightweight laptop delivers premium aluminum design, four expressive color options and up to 21 hours of battery life
Story Highlights
- Color is back: four new expressive colors in a 13.5mm thin, 1.15kg aluminum chassis
- Up to 21 hours of streaming on a single charge i , powered by the first high energy density battery ii
- Bringing premium design and all-day battery life iii to a price point built for students
IFA 2026 --Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announced the new Dell 14S , a lightweight everyday Windows laptop designed for students and young adults who prioritize long battery life, portability, design and value.
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The Dell 14S features four colors: Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim and Velvet Green.
With a modern aluminum chassis, four expressive color options and up to 21 hours of battery life, the Dell 14S brings features typically associated with premium laptops to a broader segment of the market. It complements the XPS 13, giving Dell customers a choice between an everyday laptop and Dell's premium ultraportable experience.
Why it matters
Students and young adults have typically had to choose between a laptop that looks great, lasts all day or fits their budget. The Dell 14S is designed around all three: a design that feels personal, a battery that lasts the whole day and a build quality that holds up, at a price point that makes it accessible to more people.
Design that makes it yours
The Dell 14S is offered in four distinct colors: Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim and Velvet Green, each bringing a different personality to the same sleek aluminum chassis. At 13.5mm thin and 1.15kg (~2.5lbs), it is light enough to disappear into a bag and solid enough to survive it. The four-color options mark a deliberate return to expressive design in Dell's consumer lineup, reflecting the belief that the technology people carry every day should feel personal.
A battery built for a full day
With up to 21 hours of Netflix streaming on a single charge, the Dell 14S is designed to last through classes, study sessions, work and everyday use without constantly searching for an outlet. That battery life is made possible by a 750ED PNCM battery, a denser cell engineered to run cooler under load and retain its capacity over time, without adding weight or cost.
Display and performance built for school, college and multitasking
Two 16:10 panel options meet different priorities: a 2.8K 120Hz display for the sharpest, smoothest experience and a 2K 60Hz display for those prioritizing battery life and value. Both panel options are bright and provide vibrant, accurate colors.
Powered by Intel Core 5 and Core 7 Series 3 processors, the Dell 14S handles multitasking across tabs, documents and apps without slowing down.
Built for connected daily life
An FHD camera, far-field dual-array microphones and stereo speakers make for clearer video calls, while Wi-Fi 6E keeps the connection fast and reliable. Every configuration includes Windows Hello for fast, secure sign-in, along with two USB-C ports with power delivery, HDMI and a headphone jack. Whether attending virtual classes, working from home or joining a video interview, the Dell 14S is built for the connected demands of modern daily life.
Perspectives
Konstantin Tuv, head of consumer and gaming products, Dell Technologies:
"Earlier this year we introduced the XPS 13, a premium laptop that raised the bar for the Dell consumer portfolio. The Dell 14S expands that story for students and young adults who want a lightweight laptop they can carry all day, battery life they can depend on and a design that feels personal, at a price point that makes it accessible to more people."
Pricing and Availability
- The Dell 14S will be available in North America this fall.
- Pricing will be disclosed closer to availability in each market, but Dell 14S is designed to be complementary to XPS 13 and accessible for students and young adults globally.
- For more information, read our blog .
In Case You Missed It
Alienware expands its OLED gaming monitor lineup with two new displays built for both ends of the gaming spectrum:
- The Alienware 32 4K OLED (AW3226Q) brings RGB Stripe Tandem OLED technology to a flat 32-inch 4K panel for gamers who want stunning visuals across PC and console.
- The Alienware 25 560Hz QD-OLED (AW2527HX) , co-developed with Team Liquid, pairs Alienware's fastest-ever refresh rate with QD-OLED technology, marking a generational leap over the TN panels that have long defined competitive esports setups.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the AI era.
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i Dell 14S tested with Intel® Series 3 Intel® Core™ 5 320 Processor, Intel Graphics, FHD, 8GB and 256GB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in Aug 2026 with display brightness set to 150 nits and wireless enabled. Based on FHD Local Video Playback. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life.
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ii Based on Dell internal analysis, August 2026.
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iii Dell 14S tested with Intel® Series 3 Intel® Core™ 5 320 Processor, Intel Graphics, FHD, 8GB and 256GB SSD. Testing conducted by Dell labs in Aug 2026 with display brightness set to 150 nits and wireless enabled. Based on FHD Local Video Playback. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time. The stated Watt Hour (WHr) is not an indication of battery life.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902631422/en/