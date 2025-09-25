MedX Health Appoints Dr. Symon Cotton as Strategic Advisor on AI & Product Development

MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX,OTC:MDXHF), (" MedX " or the " Company "), a global leader in teledermatology and non-invasive skin analysis, today announced the appointment of Dr. Symon D. Cotton , accomplished medical device innovator and co-developer of SIAscopy®, as Strategic Advisor to the Company.
Dr. Cotton is an experienced author and leader in medical technology innovation, currently serving as Head of Life Sciences at a leading technology organization. His career has been defined by work at the intersection of engineering, biology and computation, where he has successfully guided numerous companies through the development of novel medical devices and digital health platforms.
As one of the key scientific architects of Spectrophotometric Intracutaneous Analysis (SIAscopy®) , Dr. Cotton collaborated with Dr. Paul Matts in its early development and codification. Together, they helped establish SIAscopy as the world's first technology to enable the simultaneous, non-invasive measurement of melanin, hemoglobin and collagen within the skin. Their work provided the foundation for SIAscopy's clinical adoption in dermatology and its integration into MedX's DermSecure® platform.
Beyond his foundational contributions, Dr. Cotton's expertise extends to applying AI-driven analytics to medical imaging and diagnostics , a skill set directly aligned with MedX's strategic roadmap. His leadership in computational biology, device design, and translational medicine equips MedX to further enhance its AI models trained on SIAscopy's uniquely rich imaging datasets, driving greater diagnostic accuracy and scalability.
"I am proud to have been part of the original SIAscopy journey and excited to rejoin the field with MedX at such a pivotal moment," said Dr. Cotton. "With AI poised to transform teledermatology, I look forward to helping MedX leverage its unmatched imaging database and DermSecure® platform to improve early skin cancer detection worldwide."
John Gevisser, CEO of MedX Health, added: "Dr. Cotton's contribution to SIAscopy was instrumental in shaping the technology that underpins MedX's global teledermatology platform today. His expertise in medical device innovation and computational and AI strategy will help us to extend our leadership at the forefront of skin optics and machine learning , ensuring MedX solutions remain both clinically rigorous and commercially scalable."
About MedX Health Corp.
MedX Health Corp., headquartered in Ontario, Canada, is a leader in non-invasive skin assessment and teledermatology. Its proprietary SIAscopy® technology, integrated into the DermSecure® platform, enables pain-free, accurate imaging of skin lesions for rapid dermatologist review. These products are cleared by Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Therapeutic Goods Administration and Conformité Européenne, for use in 38 territories worldwide including Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union and Turkey. MedX's advanced telemedicine platform enables healthcare professionals to quickly and accurately assess suspicious moles, lesions, and other skin conditions through its proprietary imaging technology, SIAscopy®, and its secure, cloud-based patient management system, DermSecure®.
Visit: https://www.medxhealth.com
