MedX Health 2025 YEAR REVIEW

MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX,OTC:MDXHF) (" MedX " or the " Company ") is a data-driven health analytics business underpinned by proprietary intellectual property and regulated medical technologies. MedX's platform generates and analyses high-fidelity skin health data using patented imaging, Teledermatology, and Photobiomodulation systems, creating a growing, defensible data asset and IP moat. MedX operates as an ISO 13485–certified medical device manufacturer and maintains compliance across FDA, Health Canada, MDSAP, CE, HIPAA, and GDPR frameworks.
As we close 2025, the Company is pleased to provide shareholders with a year-in-review operational update highlighting its progress, execution, and strategic direction.
2025 Operational and Strategic Update
During fiscal 2025, MedX invested over CAD$2 million in the continued development of its technology platform, intellectual property portfolio, compliance and operational infrastructure. These investments included targeted hires across executive leadership, technology, and operations, and were focused on strengthening the Company's long-term commercial readiness and IP position in preparation for large scale roll-out in 2026.
DermSecure® and SIAscopy ®
MedX continued to strengthen its DermSecure® Platform by expanding and improving its proprietary image database, which now includes approximately 85,000 clinically reviewed skin images. Each image contains detailed information about key skin components such as blood, melanin and collagen (structural tissue), which allows clinicians to see beneath the surface of the skin so that they may make accurate assessments. This growing data set is a core asset of the Company, supporting the development and testing of MedX's software, protecting its intellectual property, and enabling the use of artificial intelligence to improve skin analysis and clinical decision-making.
In Q3 2025, MedX appointed a new Chief Executive Officer and its first Chief Technology Officer, consolidating responsibility for technology development across two specialist teams. The CTO works with internal engineers and external advisers in dermatology, computational imaging, and machine learning. During the year, MedX also re-engaged original contributors to its core intellectual property, strengthening continuity in technical and scientific development.
MedX further strengthened its operational capabilities with the appointment of a Chief Operating Officer in Q3 2025, following the execution of a commercial agreement with Health Partners Group in Q1 2025. Throughout 2025, the Company focused on scaling systems, compliance frameworks, and service delivery capabilities in preparation for broader deployment. A phased commercial rollout to Health Partners' employer groups is proceeding as planned and is expected to commence in Q1, 2026.
Photobiomodulation (Cold Laser) Division
MedX's Photobiomodulation (Therapeutic Laser) division generated revenues during 2025 that began modestly and built steadily over the course of the year, reflecting a period of product line expansion, channel development, and regulatory alignment.
The division operates within MedX's ISO 13485–certified quality system and its laser products hold FDA clearance and applicable international regulatory approvals, supporting their use in regulated clinical environments.
During 2025, the division expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of two new laser lines:
- LumaVet, a veterinary-focused cold-laser system designed for pain management and tissue healing in animal health applications; and
- Oralase, a dental laser SKU targeting oral care and dental practice use.
These additions broadened the addressable markets served by the division and established the foundation for further commercial scaling. Management expects the Oralase dental laser line, in particular, to represent a meaningful growth contributor in 2026, supported by increasing market awareness and channel engagement.
CRO and Beauty & Aesthetics Activities
MedX's SIAscopy® intellectual property continues to be the industry standard utilised in longitudinal chromophore measurement (tracking changes to specific skin components over time) and non-invasive, objective skin-analysis applications. During 2025, the Company provided technology and services to more than 26 Contract Research Organizations (CROs) across multiple jurisdictions, including CROs supporting the world's largest global beauty and personal-care brands.
During the year, MedX undertook development work to extend its existing CRO offerings by integrating its imaging IP and proprietary data and medical device assets into additional workflow and analysis tools. These initiatives are intended to support future product and service enhancements.
In Q1 2025, MedX was released from its prior exclusive licensing arrangement with Procter & Gamble, enabling the Company to directly pursue licensing and commercial opportunities across skin health, aesthetics, and beauty markets. Over a long period, P&G had licensed and optioned SIAscopy-related intellectual property, integrating its core principles into several skin-diagnostic and beauty-technology platforms that supported the launch and global scaling of multiple multibillion-dollar skincare products.
At the same time, MedX continued to enhance its CRO-facing services so that skin analysis results can be presented in dynamic ways that meet the needs of clinical research organizations, regulators, and everyday users.
Outlook
The Company views 2025 as a year focused on platform development, IP reinforcement, portfolio expansion, and operational readiness. MedX believes these initiatives have positioned the Company to pursue expanded commercial activities across its core markets during 2026, subject to market conditions, regulatory considerations, and execution timelines.
