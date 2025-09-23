MEDIA ADVISORY - TELUS shares exciting milestone for Canada's first Sovereign AI Factory, with support from the Honourable Evan Solomon

Members of the media are invited to join us on September 24, 2025 at 12:15 p.m. ET on site at ALL IN 2025 as Telus shares an exciting announcement and historic milestone for Canada's first fully sovereign AI factory in Rimouski, QC .

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, will be in attendance to speak about the impact of this announcement to the broader Canadian economy.

What:

Telus, alongside Minister Evan Solomon will share an important milestone and announcement regarding their Sovereign AI Factory, located in Rimouski, QC. This announcement will take place in English and French



When:

Wednesday, September 24 – 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET



Where:

Studio Scale AI
ALL IN, the largest AI event in Canada
Palais des congrès de Montréal
159 Saint-Antoine Street W.
Montréal, QC, H2Z 1H2



Who:

Speakers, who will also be available for a short media availability after formal remarks, will include:

●  Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer, Telus

●  Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, Telus

●  The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation




A group photo opportunity will follow the prepared remarks.



Accreditation:

All members of the media attending this press announcement must be accredited by ALL IN in advance . For information, click here: ALL IN | Media Accreditation

