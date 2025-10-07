MEDIA ADVISORY - OFFICIAL INAUGURATION OF THE BRONZE SCULPTURES HONORING LAURENT AND ALAIN LEMAIRE

Cascades is pleased to invite you to the official inauguration of the bronze sculptures honoring Laurent and Alain Lemaire co-founders of Cascades, on Friday, October 10 .

As part of the celebrations marking the company's 60 th anniversary in 2024, Cascades wished to recognize the extraordinary contributions of its co-founders, Laurent and Alain Lemaire , to the company's growth and to the Quebec business community. In this spirit, artist-sculptor Jules Lasalle was commissioned to create bronze sculptures in their likeness, which will join that of their older brother, Bernard Lemaire , which as stood in Kingsey Falls' Bernard-Lemaire Park since 2004.

Join us in celebrating the exceptional legacy of these two builders, whose vision and commitment have shaped the history and growth of Cascades.

What?

Official Inauguration of the Bronze Sculptures Honoring Laurent and Alain Lemaire



When?

On Friday, October 10, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.



Where?

Bernard-Lemaire Park
Corner of Tardif Street and Marie-Victorin Boulevard
Kingsey Falls, QC J0A 1B0

Journalists who would like to conduct one-on-one interviews following the inauguration are invited to contact Hugo D'Amours, Vice-President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability, whose contact information is provided below.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 9,500 talents across a network of 65 operating facilities in North America . Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

