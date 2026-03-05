Media Advisory - Neo Performance Materials Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release & Conference Call

Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) (OTCQX: NOPMF) will report its fourth-quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2025, before the Toronto market opens on Thursday, March 19, 2026.  

Teleconference Details

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET | 7:00 AM PT

Webcast: LINK

Conference call: 1-416-945-7677 (local) or 1-888-699-1199 (toll-free long distance) or by visiting Dial-in Link

A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on this LINK and will be archived on the Company's website for a limited period. A teleconference recording may be accessed by calling 1-289-819-1450 (local) or 1-888-660-6345 (toll-free long distance) and entering passcode 65901# until December 14, 2025.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials – magnetic powders, rare earth magnets, magnetic assemblies, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys – are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products fast-forward technologies for the net-zero transition. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes manufacturing facilities located in China, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as a dedicated research and development center in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

SOURCE Neo Performance Materials, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/05/c6581.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

