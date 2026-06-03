ME Therapeutics Announces Private Placement

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ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company") (CSE: METX,OTC:METXF) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company working on novel cancer fighting drugs that reprogram and redirect immune cells to fight cancer, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of up to 294,117 units (each a "Unit") at $1.70 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Share') and one non-transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable into one additional Share at an exercise price of $2.00 each for three years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause whereby, if the volume weighted average price of the Shares is at or above $3.00 for ten consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date upon 30 days' notice.
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering towards advancing research and development, evaluating strategic transactions, pursuing a U.S. listing, marketing, investor relations expenditures, working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes. The Shares and Warrants will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. Insider participation is expected in the Offering, although the extent and particulars have not been confirmed. The issuance of securities to insiders of the Company pursuant to the Offering will be considered "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Subject to investor interest, the Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering to provide for the issuance of up to 588,235 Units at $1.70 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. Completion of the Offering remains subject to, among other things, compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
About ME Therapeutics
Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver focused on developing novel therapeutics designed to reprogramme immune cells in vivo to reshape the tumor microenvironment and to directly recognize and kill cancer cells . For more information, visit metherapeutics.com .
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, the proposed use of proceeds, insider participation in the Offering, the potential upsize of the Offering, and the Company's business plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the CSE may object to completion of the Offering, that the Offering may not be completed on the terms described herein or at all, that the Company does not execute its business plan as proposed, that the Company does not have sufficient funds to advance its business plan, that the research is not completed within the projected timelines, that a U.S. listing is not obtained, and such other risks described in the Company's public disclosure and risks which are inherent to businesses of this nature. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260603835572/en/
Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com , +1-236-516-7714
Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com , +1-604-698-6637