Marvell to Showcase Open AI Infrastructure Solutions at OCP Global Summit 2026

Marvell Powers Next-generation AI Data Center Infrastructure with Switching, Interconnect, Memory and Storage Solutions Across Every Distance
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of AI data center infrastructure solutions at OCP Global Summit 2026, October 12 to 15 at the San Jose McEnery Convention center in San Jose, California.
Hyperscalers and cloud data center operators are increasingly seeking open, standards-based architectures that give them the flexibility to design next-generation AI infrastructure to meet their specific performance, power and workload requirements. Marvell is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, offering a comprehensive portfolio of scale-up, scale-out and scale-across switching, interconnect, memory and storage solutions aligned with the architectures customers are adopting as standards. Backed by an extensive technology partner ecosystem, Marvell is enabling customers to scale their AI infrastructure with design flexibility and operational efficiency, while maximizing performance, scalability, interoperability and power efficiency.
At OCP 2026 ( Booth #B31 ), Marvell will highlight how it is powering the next wave of AI infrastructure, showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of next-generation AI data center solutions. These include scale-out switching, memory expansion and acceleration solutions to address the "memory wall" challenge, cryptographic security for next-generation AI deployments, and more.
Marvell demonstrations at OCP 2026 include:
- Marvell® Teralynx® T100 102.4T next-gen data center switch
- Marvell Structera™ CXL memory expansion and acceleration
- Marvell Ara™ DSP 1.6T transmit-retimed optics
- 400G/lane PAM4
- Marvell COLORZ® 800G ZR/ZR+ OFSP module with MACsec
- 1.6T active electrical cables
- 200G and 300G active copper connectivity
- Marvell Bravera® PCIe 6.0 SSD controller
- Integrated hardware security module
Marvell Presentations at OCP 2026
Marvell executives and engineers will present 14 sessions at OCP on how the company is providing the technologies and partner ecosystem to enable open connectivity solutions for AI at scale. This includes an Executive Session with Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Multimarket Business Group Cary Ussery, titled "Spearheading a New Security Standard for Data Centers." A full schedule of Marvell speaking engagements at OCP 2026 is available here .
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
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Media Contact:
George Millington
pr@marvell.com