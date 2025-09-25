Marvell to Showcase Interconnect Portfolio for Accelerated Infrastructure at ECOC 2025

Marvell to Showcase Interconnect Portfolio for Accelerated Infrastructure at ECOC 2025

Delivering Full-stack Innovation Across Optics, Advanced Silicon and Memory to Power AI Scale-up and Scale-out Data Center Deployments

Marvell Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will showcase its extensive, industry-leading interconnect portfolio for scale-up and scale-out data center AI deployments at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), September 28 to October 2 in Copenhagen, Denmark .

The rapid evolution of generative AI technologies and large-scale models is redefining data center architectures, driving unprecedented demand for interconnect performance, bandwidth and power efficiency. This transformation is accelerating the need for high-performance silicon, advanced memory architectures and tightly integrated optical connectivity. As hyperscalers scale massive AI compute clusters across racks, campuses and multi-site topologies, interconnect technologies must be developed to deliver efficiency, scalability and workload-optimized performance.

Marvell is addressing this challenge with a full-stack approach—combining advanced silicon platforms, chiplet-based architectures and breakthrough optical technologies. Together, these innovations unlock new levels of performance across scale-up and scale-out fabrics, reduce latency, lower power consumption, and enable faster deployment at cloud scale.

At ECOC 2025 (stand #C4134) , Marvell will showcase technologies that will drive the next generation of AI interconnects, including:

  • Co-packaged Optics (CPO) for AI Scale Up: CPO platform supporting 200G/lane connectivity for energy-efficient, high-bandwidth links spanning multiple racks within an AI scale-up domain.

  • Marvell ® COLORZ ® 800G ZR/ZR+ for Multi-Site AI Training: Industry-first family of 800 Gbps ZR/ZR+ coherent pluggable optical modules. Supports transmission up to 2,000km, enabling cost-effective, scalable data center interconnect (DCI) between geographically distributed AI clusters.

  • 200G/Lambda 1.6T PAM4 Optical Interconnect: Marvell Ara, the industry-first 3nm PAM4 DSP, combines eight 200 Gbps channels inside a single optical module, enabling rapid deployment of AI scale-out fabrics across rows and data halls.

Marvell experts will also deliver presentations on interconnect technologies designed to scale accelerated infrastructure:

  • Market Focus: Outlook for Coherent Lite Technologies and Markets
    Date: Monday, September 29, 2025
    Time: 10:20 – 10:35 a.m. CET
    Marvell Presenter: Bo Zhang , senior principal engineer, Marvell
  • Product Focus: 800G Coherent DSP and Beyond
    Date: Monday, September 29, 2025
    Time: 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. CET
    Marvell Presenter: Bo Zhang , senior principal engineer
  • Product Focus: Revolutionizing Rackscale Connectivity Using Co-packaged Copper & Optics
    Date: Monday, September 29, 2025
    Time: 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. CET
    Presenters: Rohan Gandhi , product management, Switch, at Marvell, and Matthew Burns , director of technical marketing, Samtec
  • Impact of Equalizer-Enhanced Phase Noise for Coherent Pluggables
    Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
    Time: 9:30 – 10:00 p.m. CET
    Marvell Presenter: Hai Xu , distinguished engineer

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's cloud, enterprise and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events, results or achievements. Actual events, results or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and no person assumes any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contacts:
George Millington
pr@marvell.com

