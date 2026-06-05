Marvell Technology and Flex Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the mid-cap and small-cap market space, respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Pool Corp
|
POOL
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Flex
|
FLEX
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
The Campbell's Company
|
CPB
|
Consumer Staples
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Roku
|
ROKU
|
Communication Services
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Flex
|
FLEX
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Coeur Mining
|
CDE
|
Materials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
BellRing Brands
|
BRBR
|
Consumer Staples
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Semtech
|
SMTC
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Coty
|
COTY
|
Consumer Staples
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Sanmina
|
SANM
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Concentrix
|
CNXC
|
Industrials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Viavi Solutions
|
VIAV
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Blackbaud
|
BLKB
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Pool
|
POOL
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Embecta
|
EMBC
|
Health Care
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
The Campbell's Company
|
CPB
|
Consumer Staples
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Universal Health Realty Trust
|
UHT
|
Real Estate
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Coty
|
COTY
|
Consumer Staples
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Semtech
|
SMTC
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Concentrix
|
CNXC
|
Industrials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Sanmina
|
SANM
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Blackbaud
|
BLKB
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Viavi Solutions
|
VIAV
|
Information Technology
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Credit Acceptance
|
CACC
|
Financials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Oxford Industries
|
OXM
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Lazard
|
LAZ
|
Financials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Gogo
|
GOGO
|
Communication Services
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Eastern Bankshares
|
EBC
|
Financials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
PRA Group
|
PRAA
|
Financials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Wesbanco
|
WSBC
|
Financials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Insteel Industries
|
IIIN
|
Industrials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Warby Parker
|
WRBY
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Ethan Allen Interiors
|
ETD
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Nicolet Bankshares
|
NIC
|
Financials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Cytek Biosciences
|
CTKB
|
Health Care
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Liquidia
|
LQDA
|
Health Care
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Monro
|
MNRO
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Rush Street Interactive
|
RSI
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Vital Farms
|
VITL
|
Consumer Staples
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
United States Lime & Minerals
|
USLM
|
Materials
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Cable One
|
CABO
|
Communication Services
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
InvenTrust Properties
|
IVT
|
Real Estate
|
June 22, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Forward Air
|
FWRD
|
Industrials
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