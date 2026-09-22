Marist University and IBM Launch Innovation Incubator with IBM z17, Expanding 50-Year Partnership to Advance AI Research and Student Career Readiness

Marist University and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a new Innovation Incubator that will prepare students across fields of study to lead in a rapidly evolving digital economy. The incubator, the latest milestone in IBM and Marist's more than 50-year partnership, includes an IBM z17 mainframe to provide enormous AI computing power on campus for a variety of research projects involving students and faculty.
The Innovation Incubator is pursuing the following initial projects:
- AI in Marketing and Business – The Schools of Computer Science and Mathematics and Management are planning to run controlled, synthetic marketing campaigns operated by autonomous AI agent teams to stress test whether built-in guardrails remain effective when agents pursue aggressive, deceptive, or unethical tactics and whether those guardrails can contain those failures.
- AI for Financial Management – The Schools of Management and Computer Science and Mathematics are jointly scoping a project that would use quantum optimization algorithms to analyze real-time financial data and generate optimal portfolio allocations.
- AI and Polling/Civic Engagement – A proposed project involving the Marist Poll and School of Computer Science and Mathematics would explore how AI could improve polling methodologies and survey design and better model voter participation trends.
While the partnership originally centered on enterprise computing and computer science education, Marist and IBM are now broadening their collaboration into a university-wide innovation ecosystem focused on artificial intelligence, interdisciplinary research, and experiential learning opportunities for students across majors. The goal is to connect students with faculty researchers and IBM subject matter experts on projects addressing societal, business, and community challenges.
IBM z17 gives Marist students and faculty access to enterprise technology designed to meet the performance, security, and reliability needs of large organizations. IBM provided the system so students can develop and test applications while gaining practical experience they can apply in their careers.
"At Marist, we believe the future of higher education lies at the intersection of academic excellence and meaningful industry engagement," said Marist President Kevin Weinman. "Our longstanding relationship with IBM has always distinguished Marist as a place where students gain access to cutting-edge technology and applied learning experiences. Today, we're building on that foundation to create new opportunities in artificial intelligence, research, and innovation that span the entire university."
"Academic institutions have long been an important part of the IBM Z ecosystem, bringing new ideas and perspectives to the platform," said Tina Tarquinio, Chief Product Officer for IBM Z and LinuxONE and IBM's Senior Location Executive for the Mid-Hudson Valley. "I'm especially excited to see IBM and Marist, two longstanding leaders in the Mid-Hudson Valley community, build on this partnership. By combining IBM's technology expertise with Marist's commitment to innovation and student success, we're creating new pathways for research, learning, and workforce development that prepare students for the future."
Advancing the Future of AI
Marist's work with IBM has long proven the value of employer partnerships in helping prepare students with industry skills and hands-on learning so they graduate ready for the workforce. IBM's leadership in enterprise AI, alongside its pioneering work in quantum computing, provides Marist students and faculty access to technologies shaping the future of business, industry research, and computing. The university announced a comprehensive AI strategy earlier this year with an emphasis on combining technical skills with ethical reflection to ensure students in every major graduate AI-ready, earning Marist recognition as one of The 15 Best Colleges Preparing Students for the AI Economy.
Expanding Opportunity Across All Majors
Together, these initiatives reflect a strategic shift from viewing AI and digital skills as solely a computer science discipline to treating it as a transformational capability relevant to virtually every profession and field of study.
Unlike traditional academic-industry relationships that may focus on individual academic departments, the Marist-IBM collaboration is designed to create impact across the University—from political science, communication, marketing, and business to environmental science, library sciences, and beyond.
As employers increasingly seek graduates with experience applying AI, data, and emerging technologies to real-world challenges, the Marist-IBM partnership provides students with a unique advantage: direct exposure to enterprise-scale technology, applied research, experiential learning opportunities and, where appropriate, IBM expertise relevant to specific projects that help bridge classroom learning with career success.
About Marist University
Founded in 1929, Marist University is a comprehensive, independent four-year institution that blends the liberal arts with pre-professional studies and emphasizes experiential learning to enrich classroom instruction. With campuses in Poughkeepsie, New York, and Florence, Italy, as well as more than 70 programs offering a variety of international study options, the University is a portal to the world and is devoted to nurturing a welcoming, inclusive community. Through six schools offering nearly 50 majors, Marist fosters the intellectual growth and well-being of its more than 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The University encourages students to explore beyond traditional academic boundaries, pursuing coursework and personal experiences that provide valuable occupational expertise and reflect their individual passions. Marist has been recognized as a top institution in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, The Princeton Review, and others.
About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's longstanding commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.
Media contacts:
Aishwerya Paul
IBM Infrastructure Communications
Aish.Paul@ibm.com
Anthony Proia
Marist University
Anthony.Proia@marist.edu
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SOURCE IBM