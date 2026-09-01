Marimaca Copper Announces Appointment of Nicole Porcile as Independent Director

Marimaca Copper Announces Appointment of Nicole Porcile as Independent Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI,OTC:MARIF)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to announce that Ms. Nicole Porcile has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Ms. Porcile is a Chilean national and senior executive and board director with more than 25 years of international experience across the mining, metals, energy, and water sectors. She has extensive experience in governance, socio-environmental risk management, ESG and responsible mining standards, regulatory engagement, community relations, human rights, and Indigenous Peoples matters.

Ms. Porcile is the founder and Managing Partner of ANAGEA, a leading Chilean socio-environmental advisory firm advising major mining companies on permitting, compliance and community relations. Ms. Porcile previously held the role of Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Codelco (Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile), the Chilean state-owned mining company and one of the world's largest copper producers, where she was a member of the senior executive team. Prior to Codelco, Ms. Porcile held various senior environmental and corporate affairs roles at Antofagasta Minerals at both the group and operational level, including at Minera Los Pelambres. Ms. Porcile played a key role in shaping the Antofagasta Group's sustainability strategy and supporting the development of its major growth projects.

Ms. Porcile holds a Master of Science in Planning (Environmental Design) from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom. She brings deep Chilean mining and copper-sector expertise to the Board, with direct relevance to the Marimaca Oxide Deposit and Pampa Medina.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

About Marimaca Copper:

Marimaca is a TSX ("MARI") and ASX ("MC2")-listed copper company focused on the development of high-quality copper assets in northern Chile. The Company's flagship asset is the Marimaca Oxide Deposit Project ("MOD"), located in Chile's prolific Antofagasta region. It is one of the few globally significant greenfield copper discoveries made in the last decade and represents a low-risk development opportunity, given the proximity to the city of Antofagasta and port of Mejillones, with substantial exploration upside. The Company also controls additional exploration properties at Pampa Medina and Madrugador within the Sierra de Medina region, located 30 kilometers from the MOD, where recent drilling has identified both oxide extensions and high-grade sulphide mineralization at depth.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under (without limitation) applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, development activities at the MOD and exploration activities at Pampa Medina. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the development activities at the MOD will not progress as anticipated, or at all, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 30, 2026 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

None of the TSX, ASX or the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors of the Company.

SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.



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