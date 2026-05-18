Maravai LifeSciences To Attend The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Maravai LifeSciences To Attend The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conference in June.

On June 4, 2026, at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time, Raj Asarpota, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be on the Maravai LifeSciences Investor Relations website, under News & Events, IR Calendar. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available on the website following the event.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com .

Investor Contact:
Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+1 858-988-5917
ir@maravai.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.MRVInasdaq:mrvi
MRVI
The Conversation (0)
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Zealand Fast-Track Permitting And A Positive PEA Land On The Same Reefton Goldfield Asset

Streamex Corp. Announces April 2026 Yield Dividend Distribution for GLDY

Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documentation

$2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music Well

Related News

gold investing

New Zealand Fast-Track Permitting And A Positive PEA Land On The Same Reefton Goldfield Asset

battery metals investing

Despatch of Entitlement Offer Documentation

base metals investing

$2.5m Raised to Fast Track Stage 2 Drilling at Music Well

gold investing

Trading Halt

base metals investing

Trading Halt

precious metals investing

Drilling Approval Received & IP Survey Completed at Armidale

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Drilling Approval Received and IP Survey Completed at Armidale