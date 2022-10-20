GamingInvesting News

  • New "Hunter's Arena" will be built as Web3.0 Game on with Immutable X

- Mantisco, a Web3 game developer and publisher based in Seoul, Korea today announced a partnership with Immutable X, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum to build Web3 game, called "Hunter's Arena : Rebirth.

With Web3 gaming rapidly on the rise, Mantisco has been developing the Web3 version of Hunte r's Arena in-house. Mantisco aims to provide a game ecosystem that not only allows users to enjoy in-ga me experiences powered by true ownership of digital assets including game characters, skins, weapons, and other items, but helps users to experience the fun by revamping the combat systems, improving user experience while maintaining the fast-paced and immersive in-game play. Mantisco has focused on "delivering games that sets sustainable standard of blockchain gaming and brings players of all backgrounds together, allowing users an active involvement with high reward."

Mantisco envisions "to give their c ommunity excitement and fun factors through stylish action-packed combat, engaging in-game scenarios and various opportunities for users to progress their skills , competing against each other while enjoying true ownership of in-game assets."

David Yoon , CEO of Mantisco said, "Aligned with Immutable's expertise of accelerating the mass adoption of web3 games, we are now spurring the development of brand new games, including 'Hunters Arena: Rebirth" and other AAA-rated games built with Unreal 5. We focus on players' motivation, enjoyment, and secured transaction games . Our partnership with Immutable X will be pivotal for us to bring our gaming vision into reality."

Mantisco developed and published AAA-rated game called "Hunter's Arena: Legend" on Steam, PS4, and PS last year. "Hunter's Arena: Legend" was first Korean game released on both PS4 and PS5 and record 12 million downloads worldwide.

Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum. Today ImmutableX, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware, has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum, offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity.

"Hunter's Arena: Rebirth" is scheduled for release in 2023.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

QYOU Media To Acquire Mobile Gaming Enterprise Maxamtech Digital Ventures

India Based Company Has Operated Games, Gaming Platforms and Interactive Content for Major Partners Including Vodafone, Glance and Others

Q India and Maxamtech to Launch Branded Gaming Portal in 2023 Promoted Across All Q India Channels

Global Cryptocurrency C2X Transfers to XPLA, Official White Paper for XPLA Also Released

XPLA to support an exchange of holders' tokens through its migration website to activate XPLA distribution and trade additionally XPLA releases whitepaper

XPLA, a blockchain mainnet built by Com2uS Group and other partners, is a universal gaming and entertainment hub for all media content, and has announced the transfer of the C2X token to its mainnet. XPLA coins will be available for trade at both cryptocurrency trading platforms FTX and Gate.io from Oct. 21 . Trade through Huobi Global is expected to be made available next month. XPLA, which features Web3 philosophy, is moving forward as a major mainnet which will encompass future digital content, globally. Additionally, XPLA has officially released its whitepaper.

Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Tesla has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

VERSION1 ANNOUNCES MINNESOTA RØKKR HOME SERIES FOR 2022-2023 CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE SEASON

The series brings in-person CDL competition to Minnesota and the region
Sign up for the ticket presale at rokkrtickets.gg

Today Version1 a gaming and esports entertainment organization, announced the Minnesota Røkkr Home Series a first-of-its-kind regional esports event concept, taking place during the Call of Duty League (CDL) season, which begins in December.

GOLF+ Partners with the Leading Names in Sports to Fund Revolutionary VR Golf Experience

Rory McIlroy , Jordan Spieth , Tom Brady , Stephen Curry , Mike Trout and More Among the Stars Ushering Golf into the Future

GOLF+ the leading VR golf application on the market has secured investments from some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, NFL, NBA, and MLB to propel its revolutionary platform forward and fulfill the company's vision of making golf more accessible for everyone.

Calling All Mobile Gaming Goblins, Ghosts, and Ghouls: AviaGames Hosts Halloween Bash Full of Spooky Mini Games, Pumpkin-Themed Features and Cash Giveaways

Pocket7Games to Feature Halloween-Inspired Pumpkin Skins Across Titles and All-New Bonus Features, Mini Games and Cash Giveaways for Special Limited Series

AviaGames creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today kicked off its Halloween Bash featuring a range of seasonal-inspired trivia, scratcher minigames and special tournament matches across the Pocket7Games platform, including pumpkin game icons. Taking place from Oct. 17 through Oct. 31 the main attractions include a "Hallo-WIN Bash" featuring a "Spooky Spin" lottery prize wheel, "Haunted Hunt," "Halloween Trivia" pop-up events, and "Scary Scratchers" mini games. Any Pocket7Games player that is a registered user for more than seven days can take part in the Halloween Bash festivities.

