Majestic Gold Corp. Postpones Annual General Meeting

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia July 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Majestic Gold Corp. (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) (the "Company") announces that it has postponed its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), previously scheduled for July 31, 2026, to September 22, 2026. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the AGM has been fixed as August 21, 2026.
The Company has decided to postpone the AGM following a decision by the Supreme Court of British Columbia to hear on an expedited basis the petition commenced by Mr. Fan Zhong Kong, with the hearing scheduled for August 31, 2026. The postponement is intended to allow the Court to adjudicate the matters raised in the petition in advance of the AGM.
About Majestic Gold Corp.
Majestic Gold Corp. is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.
For further information, please contact:
James Mackie, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (604) 560-9060
Email: info@majesticgold.com
Website: www.majesticgold.com
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated date of the AGM, the record date and the anticipated timing of the hearing of Mr. Kong's petition. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
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