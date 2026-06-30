Majestic Gold Corp. Closes Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Majestic Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 30, 2026 Majestic Gold Corp. (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: A0BK1D) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$49,234,099.98 through the issuance of 378,723,846 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$0.13 per Common Share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for strategic equity investments, acquisitions and joint venture opportunities outside of China; technical studies, due diligence, project evaluations and property investigations associated with potential transactions; advancement of development opportunities and potential project funding commitments; and working capital, corporate development activities and general corporate purposes.

No finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement. The Common Shares issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Majestic Gold Corp.

Majestic Gold Corp. is a low-cost junior gold producer engaged in commercial gold production in eastern Shandong Province, China, with mining operations at its Songjiagou Gold Mines and the Mujin Gold Project. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

James Mackie, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (604) 560-9060
Email: info@majesticgold.com
Website: www.majesticgold.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Private Placement and the receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date hereof and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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